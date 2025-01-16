Benjamin Netanyahu Thanks Trump, Biden For Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal

Following the ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu engaged in discussions with US President-elect Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden.

During these conversations, Netanyahu expressed his gratitude for their support in facilitating the release of hostages. He reaffirmed Israel's commitment to securing the release of all hostages and praised President Trump for emphasising the need to ensure Gaza does not become a haven for terrorism. Both leaders agreed to meet in Washington soon to further address these issues.

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office in a post on X wrote, "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke this evening with US President-elect Donald Trump and thanked him for his assistance in advancing the release of the hostages and for helping Israel bring an end to the suffering of dozens of hostages and their families."

"The Prime Minister made it clear that he is committed to returning all of the hostages however he can and commended the US President-elect for his remarks that the US would work with Israel to ensure that Gaza will never be a haven for terrorism. The two decided to meet in Washington soon in order to discuss this and other important issues," the post added.

Netanyahu also thanked President Biden for his assistance in advancing the hostage deal.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu then spoke with US President Joe Biden and thanked him as well for his assistance in advancing the hostages deal," the post said.

Notably, following the reports of Israel and Hamas agreeing to a ceasefire deal, Trump had said that this progress had been made even before his return to the White House. He also emphasised the potential for the "wonderful things" once his administration is fully confirmed and in power.

Sharing a post on the social media platform Truth Social, he wrote, "This epic ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of our historic victory in November, as it signalled to the entire world that my administration would seek peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our allies.

I am thrilled American and Israeli hostages will be returning home to be reunited with their families and loved ones."

He added, "We have achieved so much without even being in the White House. Just imagine all of the wonderful things that will happen when I return to the White House, and my administration is fully confirmed so they can secure more victories for the United States!"

The US President-elect also highlighted the efforts of his National Security team and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and ensured "promoting peace through strength" throughout the region.

"With this deal in place, my National Security team, through the efforts of Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, will continue to work closely with Israel and our allies to make sure Gaza never again becomes a terrorist safe haven.

We will continue promoting peace through strength throughout the region, as we build upon the momentum of this ceasefire to further expand the Historic Abraham Accords. This is only the beginning of great things to come for America, and indeed, the world," the post added.

Biden on Wednesday had announced the successful negotiation of a ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, ending over 15 months of conflict. The deal, structured in three phases, includes a complete ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, and the release of hostages, including Americans, in the first phase.

Biden had said, "The road to this deal has not been easy. I have worked in foreign policy for decades - this has been one of the toughest negotiations I have ever experienced. And we have reached this point because of the pressure that Israel built on Hamas backed by the United States."