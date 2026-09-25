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Israel versus 75 nations: Inside Benjamin Netanyahu's defiant UNGA address | DNA

Read the full analysis of Benjamin Netanyahu's defiant UNGA address where he stood alone against 75 nations, tackled regional critics, and utilized sharp visual props.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 25, 2026, 11:08 PM IST|Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 11:09 PM IST
Israel versus 75 nations: Inside Benjamin Netanyahu's defiant UNGA address | DNA
Image Credit: Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News.

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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Israel versus 75 nations: Inside Benjamin Netanyahu's defiant UNGA address | DNA
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