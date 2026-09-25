Global attention at the United Nations General Assembly shifted decisively away from the meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping toward Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Standing entirely alone against a coalition of 75 nations, Netanyahu delivered a combative address that defied diplomatic isolation and challenged his critics head-on.
In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, managing editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis explaining how a single nation stood firm against 75 countries. To understand this resilience, one must recall the words of former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir: "If our enemies lay down their weapons, there will be no more war. But if Israel lays down its weapons, there will be no more Israel." This philosophy drives the Israel Defense Forces and its citizens, who recognize they have no alternative to victory and no other place to retreat.
As Netanyahu took the podium, diplomats from Muslim-majority nations—including Turkey, Iran, and Pakistan—walked out en masse. Netanyahu opened his address by branding them cowards. This coordinated departure by representatives from nearly 75 nations was a calculated diplomatic boycott designed to marginalize Israel and diminish its morale.
The demographic imbalance was stark: the boycotting nations represent a combined population of approximately 4 billion people, while Israel has a population of roughly 10 million. Despite facing odds of 400 to 1, Israel pressed forward, anchored by the foundational "Never Again" principle born from the ashes of the Holocaust.
Netanyahu's critique extended beyond the walkouts as he noted the empty chairs of Arab representatives from Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Despite receiving covert intelligence cooperation from Israel to counter threats like the Houthis, these nations joined the boycott. Netanyahu expressed frustration that while Iran-backed attacks have inflicted casualties and severe infrastructure damage across Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain, these governments still chose to diplomatically isolate Israel.
Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian launched sharp criticisms against Israel during his address. Netanyahu responded by declaring that targeting Iran's nuclear infrastructure was among his most decisive actions, noting that Israel has fought a multi-front war across seven fronts over the past three years against Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and Iranian-backed proxies.
To dismantle Tehran's narrative, Netanyahu utilized physical props to deliver psychological blows. He held up a portable Starlink mini-device to highlight Iran's strict internet censorship, announcing he was leaving it behind for the Iranian delegation so citizens could bypass state firewalls. Raising a pager, he also reminded the world of the precise intelligence operation targeting Hezbollah operatives in Lebanon.
Netanyahu directed sharp rebukes toward Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, condemning him as a dictator who harbors Hamas leadership and represses Kurdish populations. Addressing historical European allies like Britain and France over recent export restrictions, Netanyahu invoked their colonial histories, asserting that a nation fighting for absolute survival requires no external lectures.
This diplomatic defiance is rooted in Israeli society. Surrounded by hostile actors, Israel relies on universal military service, where men serve for at least 32 months and women for 24 months, with reserve obligations extending to age 40. Strict licensing laws permit citizens in high-risk zones, veterans, and medical professionals to carry firearms legally for self-defense, a national resolve demonstrated during the October 7, 2023, attacks.
Concluding his address, Netanyahu highlighted selective international outrage, contrasting the focus on Gaza with global silence over regional atrocities elsewhere, such as Pakistani airstrikes on Afghan refugee camps. Through resilience and an uncompromising defense doctrine, Israel projects a clear message: Am Yisrael Chai—the people of Israel live on.
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