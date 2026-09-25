In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, managing editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis explaining how a single nation stood firm against 75 countries. To understand this resilience, one must recall the words of former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir: "If our enemies lay down their weapons, there will be no more war. But if Israel lays down its weapons, there will be no more Israel." This philosophy drives the Israel Defense Forces and its citizens, who recognize they have no alternative to victory and no other place to retreat.