Best Books For Teenagers To Help Them For A Better Future

Believe it or not, teenagers need guidance, and that’s when the best books for teenagers come in handy. There is no doubt that books are the source of knowledge and knowledge is also vast. But when it comes to teenagers and their future, things change, you cannot impose anything on them. You can simply give them suggestions or instructions or try to prepare them for the future. And for that, books can be the best tool to guide them and to understand and learn different perspectives.

Teenagers can read the books for the moral story or as a practical guide to a better future or life. And one more thing, a better future not only revolves around so-called life settlement but also includes their inner happiness, their ability to know themselves, and what they want in their life. So, that’s why we have made a comprehensive list of the best books of all time that can help them understand all these important things of life for a better future.

Best Books For Teenagers

Here are some best books to read in life, these books are for teenagers but parents can also read these books. So that, they can also understand their teen kids' perspective and help and guide them. All of the following books are easily available on the e-commerce website, Amazon with amazing coupons and offers.

Just As You Are: A Teen’s Guide to Self-Acceptance

This book can be the best book to read in life and anyone can read it, not just teenagers. This book has been written by psychologist Michelle Skeen and her daughter Kelly Skeen. This book explores the idea of self-acceptance in adolescence as most teenagers struggle with it. Adolescence is that stage of life where everyone feels an explosion of emotions but the most important thing is that this stage is delicate and parents have to handle it carefully. This book can help those who are feeling inadequate or struggling to accept themselves for who they are.

Chanakya Neeti

Who doesn’t know Chanakya, he was a great strategist, author, teacher, and royal advisor. Chanakya popularly known as Kautilya, played an important role in the establishment and rise of the Maurayan kingdom. During his time he wrote two books, Arthashastra and Chanakya Neeti and both these books are excellent. Out of these two books, Chanakya Neeti is one of the best books for teenagers. In this book, many aphorisms have been given to face the various challenges of life. Apart from this, Chanakya Neeti book emphasizes many things like the importance of wisdom and ethical behavior, strategic way of thinking, social surroundings of an individual, and pursuit of to do better, etc. This book is one of the best books to read for students as it focuses on so many things that are required for good student life. Originally, this book was written in Sanskrit, but now, this book is available in both Hindi and English languages. You can find this book on various e-commerce platforms.

Never Fight Alone

This book is one of the best books for teenagers who are struggling with mental health issues and looking for support, and confidence. This book is written by Shelomo Solson and this book is not like other books. Just as today’s times are changing, everyone’s circumstances are also changing and teenagers are not untouched by this. Today teenagers are going through many mental health issues such as stress, depression, anxiety or having suicidal thoughts, self-harm, etc. Never Fight Alone book explores this delicate but important topic in its context. This book’s content includes inspiring interviews to help teenagers overcome these struggles so that they improve their mental health.

Diary of A Young Girl

This book is one of the best books to read for beginners, this book covers many small yet important things that early teens may struggle with. This diary or book was written by Anne Frank, a Jewish German diarist during World War 2. She wrote her diary while she was hiding with her family to escape Nazi persecution, although she could not hide forever. This book not only talks bout Nazi oppression but also talks about the mental state of a growing girl into adolescence. It shows that despite facing such a complex, she remains happy and hopeful in small things. This book was originally written in the Dutch language, but now this book is available in more than sixty languages.

I Would, But My Damn Mind Won’t Let Me!

This book is one of the best books to read for students and their parents, as it talks about the modern challenges faced by teenage students. This book is written by Jacqui Letran, a nurse practitioner, and teen confidence expert. This book covers many modern-day situations that teenagers are struggling with. This book talks about the emotional conflicts that occur during adolescence. In this book, the author tells how teenagers can understand and control their emotions and internal turmoils.

Conclusion

In conclusion, reading books is one of the best ways to educate teenagers about life, help them understand different perspectives, and guide them towards a better future. Here we talked about the best books for teenagers which can be a great source of inspiration for teenagers who are struggling with self-acceptance, mental health issues, or just need some guidance on how to face the various challenges and situations of life. With the help of these books, teenagers can try to improve their mental and emotional well-being. Not just that, these books can also help teenagers learn and develop important life skills and have a positive outlook on life. These books can also help to make the reader aware and understand the different perspectives of life. In the end, along with teenagers, parents should also check out these books.

