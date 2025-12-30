Advertisement
NewsIndiaBEST Bus Accident In Mumbai: Two Killed, Several Injured After Bus Loses Control
MUMBAI BUS ACCIDENT

BEST Bus Accident In Mumbai: Two Killed, Several Injured After Bus Loses Control

CCTV footage has emerged of a BEST bus accident in Mumbai, where the vehicle lost control and hit pedestrians, killing two people and injuring several others. Police are probing the cause, and the injured are being treated at nearby hospitals.

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Dec 30, 2025, 11:12 AM IST|Source: Bureau
BEST Bus Accident In Mumbai: Two Killed, Several Injured After Bus Loses ControlImage: IANS/ File Photo

Mumbai: New CCTV visuals have emerged from the tragic Mumbai bus accident, capturing the terrifying moments just before the crash. The footage shows passengers standing by the roadside when a bus suddenly began reversing, causing chaos as people ran to save themselves. The incident, which took place on Monday night, claimed four lives and injured several others.

According to agency reports, At least two persons were killed and several others injured after a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus lost control and mowed down pedestrians in Mumbai on Monday, police said.

Confirming the fatalities, Mumbai Police said the incident occurred when the BEST bus went out of control and rammed into people walking along the roadside.

Police said further details about the bus, the driver, and how the vehicle was being operated will be closely examined during the probe. Authorities are investigating the exact sequence of events that led to the accident, including the possibility of a mechanical fault or other reasons. The crash triggered panic in the area, with many locals rushing to the spot soon after. More information is expected as officials continue their assessment.

According to preliminary information shared by senior police officials, the bus ran over between 10 and 12 pedestrians before coming to a halt.

A message from a senior police officer stated that the bus became uncontrollable and hit pedestrians who were moving along the side of the road. The exact cause of the bus losing control is yet to be ascertained.

Police said that immediately after the incident, the injured persons were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

“Injured are being shifted to the hospital and our officers are at the spot,” a police officer said.

Confirming the deaths in the incident, police said two persons have succumbed to their injuries.

It was further learnt that the condition of several others injured in the accident is being monitored by medical teams at different hospitals in the city.

Soon after the accident, a large police presence was deployed at the site to manage the situation and regulate traffic in the area.

Senior officials rushed to the spot to oversee relief and rescue operations, while police personnel assisted emergency response teams.

Eyewitnesses said the bus seemed to be moving at a high speed just before it lost control and hit pedestrians walking along the roadside. Police have stated that these accounts are being examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

(From the Agency Inputs)

