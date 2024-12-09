Advertisement
MUMBAI BUS ACCIDENT

BEST Bus Goes Out Of Control In Mumbai's Kurla; 3 Dead, 30 Injured

The incident occurred near the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) L Ward when the driver of a BEST bus on route number 332 reportedly lost control of the vehicle. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Medha Jha|Last Updated: Dec 09, 2024, 11:41 PM IST
BEST Bus Goes Out Of Control In Mumbai's Kurla; 3 Dead, 30 Injured

Atleast 3 people have died and around 30 have injured in an accident after Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST)  bus crashed into some vehicles near Anjum-E-Islam School at SG Barve Marg in Kurla (West) on Monday night.

The incident occurred near the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) L Ward when the driver of a BEST bus on route number 332 reportedly lost control of the vehicle. The bus, which was en route from Kurla railway station to Andheri, veered off its path, hitting pedestrians and several vehicles before crashing into the gates of a residential complex, officials said.

According to media reports, a staff nurse at the Kurla Bhabha Hospital confirmed that 20 individuals were brought to the facility, with three declared dead upon arrival.

Preliminary investigations suggest that a brake failure may have caused the accident. Municipal authorities are looking into the exact cause of the mishap.
The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB0 told Mid-Day that the accident occurred at 9:50 PM. Firefighting personnel, along with other authorities, promptly initiated rescue operations. By 10:10 PM, the MFB classified the incident as a 'Level-1' mishap.

Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.

