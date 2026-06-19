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Mumbai BEST bus strike: How the stir leaves BKC commuters stranded; check routes, timings, and affected areas today

BEST bus strike Mumbai: Commuters face massive gridlock as an indefinite BEST bus strike threatens to derail MMRDA’s 'Friday Public Transport Day' in BKC.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 09:51 AM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 09:51 AM IST
Mumbai BEST bus strike: How the stir leaves BKC commuters stranded; check routes, timings, and affected areas today
Image Credit: A large number of people wait near the BEST bus stop amid a strike. (ANI Photo)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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