Best Chrome Extensions [2023 Updated] For Professional Digital PR Toolkit

Digital PR is fast-paced, and staying on top of trends and news is critical. Luckily, the right Chrome Browser extensions can help make your life easier. Read on for a list of nine must-have Chrome extensions for every Digital PR professional and Blogger as well!

Ad Blocker

News comes from various publications, and keeping up with it can be overwhelming. Installing an Adblocker extension can speed up your page load times and save you time. This extension blocks ads from loading automatically, and you can pin it to your browser toolbar for easy access.



Top Tips ForAdblocker

To disable ad blockers, pin Chrome extensions into the toolbar by clicking on the "Extensions" button next to your profile avatar. A drop-down menu will show all installed extensions, with a pushpin icon next to each icon.

Price: Free

Keywords Everywhere

Finding trending keywords can consume a lot of time. This helpful chrome extension shows monthly search volume data, CPC, and competition data on 15+ websites. It also enables you to find related keywords, "people also search for'' queries, and long-tail keywords in widgets on the right-hand side of Google. People also search for (PASF) is very useful and you can get some guidance from BloggersPassion to rank your PASF keywords and How to optimize your content using the PASF keywords!

Price: Free

NoFollow

Links are the foundation of Digital PR, and receiving backlinks from authoritative websites is the objective. This extension helps detect NoFollow links, so you can verify if links provided are Follow or NoFollow.

Price: Free

HolaVPN

When working with clients worldwide, you may need to access publications that aren't based in the UK. Hola VPN masks your location, letting you access a site no matter where you are.

Price: Free (basic)

Email Tracker

This tool lets you know the number of times your recipient opens an email. It is perfect for keeping track of emails, and ensuring you follow up with journalists or clients.

Price: Free (Basic)

SimilarSites

Researching publications in a particular niche can be inefficient. SimilarSites generates a curated list of websites that are similar to the website you're currently browsing.

Price: Free

SEOquake

This Chrome extension helps with prospecting, providing real-time SEO data, key SEO metrics, and auditing tools.

Price: Free

MozBar

MozBar is an all-in-one SEO toolbar that provides quick metrics while browsing a page or SERP. This extension gives insight into the domain authority of a website and its ranking on Google.

Price: Free

Hunter IO

Finding a journalist's email can be time-consuming. Hunter IO offers an immediate solution to contact a web page's owner, providing email addresses, job titles, social networks, and phone numbers.

Price: Free (25 searches/month)

Do you have additional Chrome extensions that you love and would like to suggest? Explore various Chrome extensions and share your favourite ones for enhanced functionality. Explore BloggersPassion and turn yourself into a successful Blogger using these Chrome extensions. Remember, sharing is caring.

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Ltd’s Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)