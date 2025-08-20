BEST Election 2025 Results: Big Setback For Thackeray Brothers As Sena (UBT)-MNS Alliance Fail To Open Account

In a major setback to the Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance, the panel backed by the two parties lost all 21 seats in the election to the BEST Employees Cooperative Credit Society Ltd, results of which were declared on Wednesday, as reported by The Times of India.

In the contest, neither the ruling party’s panel nor the Sena (UBT)-MNS combine could secure a win, as the contest took a different turn with the BEST Workers' Union panel emerging victorious. The union’s panel clinched 14 out of the total 21 seats, securing a clear majority.

The election had seen a fierce battle in recent days between the panel led by legislators Prasad Lad and Pravin Darekar and the rival alliance of Sena (UBT) and MNS union leaders. However, both sides were left defeated as the BEST Workers' Union panel swept the polls.

BEST Workers' Union panel

The BEST Workers' Union panel, popularly known as the Shashank Rao panel, secured a decisive victory in the elections by winning 14 out of 21 seats. With this majority, the panel will now take charge of the society board.

In contrast, the panel led by legislators Prasad Lad and Pravin Darekar managed to bag only seven seats, while the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) alliance failed to win even a single seat, marking a complete wipeout for them.