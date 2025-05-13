'Best In This Game': In Adampur, PM Modi Hails Air Force, Says 'Operation Sindoor' Not A Normal Military Ops

PM Modi Speech: In his speech at Adampur Air Base on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Indian Armed Forces and said they are 'best in this game'. He added that Operation Sindoor is not a 'normal military operation'.

In his visit to Adampur Air Base, PM Modi was briefed by Air Force personnel, and he also interacted with the soldiers. This visit also comes a day after his first address to the nation since Operation Sindoor was launched.

"Operation Sindoor is not a normal military operation. It is the confluence of India's policy, intention, and decisiveness. India is the land of Buddha as well as Guru Gobind Singh ji...When the sindoor of our sisters and daughters was removed, we entered the houses of the terrorists and crushed them," the PM said.

#WATCH | At the Adampur Air Base, PM Narendra Modi says "...Operation Sindoor is not a normal military operation. It is the confluence of India's policy, intention and decisiveness. India is the land of Buddha as well as Guru Gobind Singh ji...When the sindoor' of our sisters and… pic.twitter.com/VAaYmMzvF1 — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2025

At the Base, PM Modi also said, "Hum ghar mein ghus kar maarenge aur bachne ka ek mauka tak nahi denge."

"The Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and Indian Navy have defeated the Pakistani Army, on which these terrorists were relying. There is no such place in Pakistan where terrorists can sit and breathe in peace," he added.

#WATCH | At the Adampur Air Base, PM Narendra Modi says "...Hum ghar mein ghus kar maarenge aur bachne ka ek mauka tak nahi denge..."



He says "The Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy have defeated the Pakistani Army on which these terrorists were relying. There is no… pic.twitter.com/4vgoTAfX27 — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2025

PM Modi's Address To Nation

On Monday, PM Modi commenced his address by saluting the Indian Armed Forces, intelligence agencies, and scientists on behalf of all Indians. He dedicated their bravery and courage to all the mothers and daughters of the country.

PM Modi also warned Pakistan and said, “The way the Pakistani army and government are encouraging terrorism, it will destroy Pakistan one day. If Pakistan wants to survive, it will have to destroy its terror infrastructure. There is no other way to peace. India's stand is very clear. Terror and talks cannot go together, terror and trade cannot go together, water and blood cannot flow together.”

“I will also tell the world community today that our declared policy has been that if we talk to Pakistan, then it will be on terrorism, if we talk to Pakistan, then Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, PoK, will be on that,” he added.

Operation Sindoor

The Indian Armed Forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK); altogether, nine sites were targeted.

This Operation came after the barbaric Pahalgam terror attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed.

(with ANI inputs)