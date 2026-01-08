Best Seats In Indian Trains: Guide To Lower Berth, 2AC Side Lower, And Vande Bharat Window Seats

From flights to highways, India has all kinds of travelling modes, but the railway is the undisputed king that travels long distances. Not all seats are created equal, though. As we journey into January 2026, the peak travel season, frequent travellers reveal their top picks for a comfortable ride.

If you are going to make sure that your next trip is going to be as smooth as possible, you need to understand the specifics of demand for different berths in every coach category.

Sleeper Class: The Undisputed Reign Of The Lower Berth

Sleeper Coach is the backbone of Indian Railways, as it caters to the greatest volume of passengers. Travelers may be assigned one of five berth types: Lower, Middle, Upper, Side Lower, or Side Upper, but the Lower Berth is the most sought-after LB.

The Window View allows direct access to the window to enable travelers to take in the changes in the scenery.

Space & Accessibility: It allows for space in which to stretch out and does not require climbing ladders; therefore, it is a favorite among seniors and families.

Daytime Comfort: In the daytime, the lower berth functions as a sofa for all three people in the bay, providing the LB owner a "home-ground" advantage.

2AC (Two-Tier) Class

In the more upmarket Second AC coaches, the need for privacy replaces the need for comfort as a primary requirement. The Side Lower Berth (SLB) has the honor of being known as the “gold medal” class of seats.

Privacy Curtain: In contrast to the main bays in the Britannic, side berths offered the luxury of drawing privacy curtains to enclose a private cabin.

Personal Space: This is ideal for single travelers who would like to enjoy a view without sharing space with three other people.

Working on the Go: The fold-down table and window availability make it the ideal ‘office on the move’ for individuals traveling with laptops.

AC Chair Car: The Quest For The 'Emergency Window'

For shorter journeys between cities, in Shatabdi or Vande Bharat express trains, there is a particular trick to enjoy the best view. It is named Emergency Window Seat.

Unobstructed Views: As opposed to normal windows that contain safety rods and bars, in the case of the emergency escape window, one can enjoy a scenic view of the tour due to unobstructed glass.

Extra legroom: Sometimes, seats close to the emergency exit tend to have a higher pitch, ensuring extra comfort for your legs.

Quick Guide: The Best Seats At A Glance

While picking the best possible sitting arrangement for a railway journey, the options would vary greatly whenever people considered the particular train compartment type.

In the case of Sleeper Class, the Lower Berth would remain the first preference since it would provide an easy peep through the window and would not require any climbing. In the scenario where people are traveling either through 3AC or 2AC, the Side Lower would be the first choice since this would provide the luxury of having privacy curtains and the feel of being independent.

In the case of Chair Car travelers, people would target the emergency window to provide them with an unobstructed look through the window and no obstruction by the safety bars. Finally, in General coaches, the corner window is the most prized position, offering passengers maximum ventilation and essential back support for a more comfortable trip.

