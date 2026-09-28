/'Beta, live your life': Delhi HC orders Judge’s message to 10-year-old rape survivor

A 10-year-old girl in Delhi is about to receive something unusual. Along with the compensation awarded to her family, she will be handed a printed message from the judge who sent her rapist to jail for the rest of his life. The Delhi High Court has ordered it. The girl was seven when she was raped in 2023. When the case reached court, she had one wish about what should happen to the man she called "uncle" - "Jab tak uncle buddhe na ho jaaye, tab tak unhe jail mein hi rakha jaaye." (Till this uncle grows old, keep him in jail.)