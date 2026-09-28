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'Beta, live your life': Delhi HC orders Judge’s message to 10-year-old rape survivor

According to reports, Shakya has appealed against his conviction and sentence, and on 22 September 2026 a division bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh and Justice Dinesh Bhatt heard the matter. The court described the trial judge's words as a message of encouragement and recorded them in its order.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 06:01 PM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 06:02 PM IST
'Beta, live your life': Delhi HC orders Judge’s message to 10-year-old rape survivor
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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