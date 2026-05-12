Betrayal of crores of young people who prepared for years: Arvind Kejriwal on NEET cancellation

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal has called out the Modi government after the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination was cancelled following a paper leak. He said that repeated leaks are happening because of political protection. Referring to earlier NEET paper leaks in 2017, 2021 and 2024, he revealed that the examination has now been compromised four times, yet not a single person involved has been punished. Kejriwal said that even the previous accused are out on bail.

Calling it a betrayal of crores of students who spent years preparing for the examination, the AAP Chief said the youth would now have to take to the streets.

Addressing a press conference, Arvind Kejriwal shared, “I want to express my deepest sympathies to the lakhs of children and their parents who have been affected by the cancellation of this examination. I too appeared for the IIT examination in my life and later for the Civil Services examination. I know the kind of intense hard work and penance it requires.”

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Recalling his own preparation days, he said, “We had a very small house in Hisar and we had built a tiny room upstairs where I would sit and prepare the whole day. Fortunately, in those days papers were not leaked. There are so many poor families in this country. Coaching has become so expensive. Many students come to Delhi and stay here on rent for coaching. Many parents mortgage their gold and even sell their land to pay for their child’s coaching. After all that, if the paper gets leaked, then I believe there can be no bigger betrayal.”

The AAP chief added, “This is not the first time the NEET paper has leaked. I think it leaked once in 2017, once in 2021, once in 2024 and now again. The paper has leaked four times. Papers do not leak like this on their own. This means there is collusion at a very high level. I want to know where the people who leaked the 2017 paper are today. Were they punished? Were those who leaked the 2021 paper punished? Those who leaked the 2024 paper are all out on bail. Everyone has been told to go prepare for the next leak and they are doing exactly that. Leak after leak keeps happening. What exactly is going on in this country?”

AAP Delhi Unit State President Saurabh Bharadwaj stated, “Every alternate year we hear that the NEET examination, which is the entrance examination for MBBS admissions, has once again leaked. Through this examination, the brightest students of the country secure admission. Leaking such a paper is not an easy task. There is suspicion that certain gangs involved in these leaks are receiving political protection.”

Saurabh Bharadwaj stated, “India enjoys global respect today because Indian doctors lead major hospitals in Europe and America, while Indian engineers hold positions like CEOs and CTOs in leading software companies. If questions begin to arise over India’s education system, then the respect Indian doctors and engineers receive across the world will collapse. A message will spread globally that anyone can become a doctor or engineer in India through unfair means.”

He further added, “The government repeatedly gives assurances, yet paper leaks continue happening. Parents cut down on their own needs and spend lakhs of rupees on coaching for their children. Every state today has different coaching hubs and cities where lakhs of students prepare for these examinations. Because of these paper leaks, lakhs of rupees spent by families have gone to waste and those children have been devastated. Many students may fall into depression because of this, yet the government does not appear serious about the issue.”