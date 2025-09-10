'Betrayal Of India’s Historic Solidarity With Palestine’: Kerala CM Slams Centre As India, Israel Sign Investment Pact

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday lashed out at the Union Government over its decision to host Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, terming it a "betrayal of India’s historic solidarity with Palestine."

Calling Smotrich a "far-right extremist" and a key architect of Israel’s "brutal occupation and expansionist agenda," Vijayan said on X, "Strongly condemn the Union Government's decision to host Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, a far-right extremist and a chief architect of Israel's brutal occupation and expansionist agenda. At a time when a genocide is unfolding in Gaza, entering into agreements with representatives of the Netanyahu regime is nothing short of a betrayal of India's historic solidarity with Palestine."

He further added, "It is deplorable to maintain military, security, and economic ties with Israel while the path to a just and lasting peace for Palestine remains unpursued."

Despite the criticism, India and Israel moved forward with signing a new Bilateral Investment Agreement (BIA) to boost reciprocal investments and deepen economic cooperation. The pact was signed in New Delhi on Monday by Israel’s Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, according to a statement issued by Israel’s Ministry of Finance.

Bezalel Smotrich praised India’s economic strength, describing the Indian economy as “fascinating.” He lauded the reforms introduced under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting that the results clearly reflect India’s economic progress.



(With ANI inputs)