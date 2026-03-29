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NewsIndiaBeware adversaries: India’s supersonic BrahMos missiles set to become deadlier – Here’s what it means
BRAHMOS MISSILES

Beware adversaries: India’s supersonic BrahMos missiles set to become deadlier – Here’s what it means

A decision on this upgrade is expected soon, with the Ministry of Defence scheduled to discuss the proposal at a high-level meeting.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Mar 29, 2026, 02:20 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Beware adversaries: India’s supersonic BrahMos missiles set to become deadlier – Here’s what it meansBrahmos supersonic cruise missiles, mounted on a truck, pass by during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi. (Photo: Reuters)

New Delhi: The Indian Army is reportedly planning to acquire an extended-range variant of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, which is capable of striking targets over 800 km away. Defence sources cited by ANI say this move comes as the Army looks to expand its operational reach beyond the present 450 km range of its existing missiles.

A decision on this upgrade is expected soon, with the Ministry of Defence scheduled to discuss the proposal at a high-level meeting.

Proven capabilities in Operation Sindoor

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The BrahMos system has proven its mettle on the battlefield. During the May 2025 India-Pakistan military confrontation under Operation Sindoor, the missile was deployed to hit several Pakistan Air Force bases.

Highlighting its performance, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, stated, “Operation Sindoor is proof that victory has become a habit for us, and now we must further enhance our capabilities. The operation was just a trailer. It has made Pakistan realise what might follow.”

He added that the missile has evolved beyond the trial phase and serves as a tangible proof of national security. He further said that every inch of Pakistan’s territory is now within BrahMos’s reach.

Strategic context drives expansion

The ongoing war between the US‑Israel alliance and Iran has brought into focus the strategic value of long‑range missile capabilities. Against this backdrop, the Indian Army is working to expand its arsenal with not only extended-range missiles but also large-scale induction of drones and advanced battlefield systems.

Large-scale force restructuring is already underway. Specialised drone regiments and platoons are being integrated into artillery and infantry regiments, while the Army is also exploring the creation of a dedicated missile force to strengthen its operational inventory.

Drones are now being manufactured at Army workshops, with production ramped up to meet operational demands.

Indo-Russian partnership and indigenisation

BrahMos missiles are produced through a joint venture between India and Russia, with the final stages of manufacturing now fully indigenised. This ensures that while the missile keeps cutting-edge capabilities, India also maintains strategic control over production and deployment.

The push for the 800-km range BrahMos indicates intent to stay ahead of evolving battlefield requirements. The Army is seemingly trying to ensure that it has both the firepower and flexibility to respond to emerging threats.

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