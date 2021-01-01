Beware! Government warns people not to share Aadhar Number, OTPs for this purpose - Details here

The Uttar Pradesh Health Department has alert people against sharing Aadhar card numbers, one-time-passwords and bank details telephonically to fraudsters, saying that they are calling people on the pretext of getting them registered for vaccine to prevent COVID-19.

A Gorakhpur district health official was quoted as saying by PTI that Uttar Pradesh government is yet to launch any plan to get general people inoculated against the deadly viral disease as the state government is planning to inoculate frontline anti-Covid workers in the first phase.

Gorakhpur CMO Dr Srikant Tiwari told PTI that the phone calls being made by tricksters on behalf of the state Health Department officials to the people to share Aadhar card numbers, OTP, bank details etc to register for anti-COVID vaccine is a fraud and people must remain on alert against this practice.

"There is no need of giving any detail to anyone in the name of registration for vaccination as people could become victims of cyber-crimes," Tiwari cautioned.

Meanwhile, the expert panel of the national drugs regulator will meet on Friday (January 1) to decide on issuing an approval on the emergency-use authorisation for Serum Institute of India’s (SII) Oxford-AstraZeneca and Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccines.

On Wednesday, the subject expert committee (SEC) had met to review their EUA application and reviewed the documents and found the data lacking and recommended some additional data from Bharat Biotech.

The Central government has asked all States and UTs to ensure effective preparedness for the COVID-19 vaccine rollout from Saturday (January 2) across the country.

The dry run will be conducted by all the State and UT governments on January 2.. The activity is proposed to be conducted in all State Capitals in at least 3 session sites; some States will also include districts that are situated in difficult terrain/have poor logistical support; Maharashtra and Kerala are likely to schedule the dry run in major cities other than their Capital.