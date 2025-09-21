Leaving certain items in the car might seem harmless, but it can actually lead to theft, damage, or even dangerous situations. Whether it is extreme heat, cold, or just forgetfulness, some things are simply not meant to be stored in your vehicle for long periods.

Items You Should Not Leave In Your Car:

1- Electronic Devices

Electronic items like laptops, phones, and tablets are prime targets for thieves. Plus, exposure to heat can damage batteries and internal components.

2- Plastic Water Bottles

Heat can cause chemicals from the plastic to leach into the water — and in extreme cases, bottles can warp.

3- Perishable Food

Leaving groceries or snacks in a hot car can lead to spoilage, bad smells, and even attract pests.

4- Deodorants

Deodorants and sprays in pressurized cans can explode in high heat, causing damage or even injury.

5- Important Documents

Leaving documents like your PAN card, passport, or other important papers in the car is risky for identity theft if your car gets broken into or stolen.

6- Power Banks

Much like other electronics, power banks can overheat or even catch fire if left in a hot car for too long.

A car may feel like a safe storage space, but it’s not the right place to store everything. Heat, theft, and even chemical reactions can turn a simple mistake into a costly or dangerous situation.

