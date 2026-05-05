Beyond anti-incumbency, did DMK fall due to dynastic politics? Analysis

Tamil Nadu’s 2026 Assembly election has delivered a political shock, ending the dominance of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK. After five years in power under M. K. Stalin, the party faced a stunning defeat as actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as a powerful new force. TVK’s debut, winning over 100 seats in the 234-member Assembly, has disrupted decades of Dravidian political dominance. However, the party remains short of the majority mark and is now looking at post-poll alliances to cross the halfway threshold.

While the verdict has been widely seen as a vote for change, it has also sparked a larger debate: Was this simply anti-incumbency, or did issues like dynastic politics play a deeper role in the DMK’s defeat?

From Karunanidhi to Stalin to Udhayanidhi: The dynasty question

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The DMK’s political journey has long been intertwined with the legacy of M. Karunanidhi, a towering figure who served multiple terms as Chief Minister and shaped Dravidian politics for decades.

His son, M. K. Stalin, rose through the party ranks, serving as Chennai Mayor and later Deputy CM before taking over the reins of the DMK and eventually becoming CM in 2021.

In recent years, Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin has emerged as a key figure in the party, holding ministerial responsibilities and playing an active political role. He was the deputy CM under his father’s government.

Dynasty debate: perception vs reality

The question of dynastic politics, especially the rise of Udhayanidhi Stalin within the DMK, has been central to post-result discussions. However, experts caution against reducing the verdict to a single factor.

Dr. Josukutty C.A., Professor and Head of the Political Science Department at Kerala University, argued, “This verdict cannot be interpreted as a rejection of the politics represented by DMK, because this is a verdict on the rejection of the corrupt DMK politics, also the dictatorial style of functioning of Stalin.”

A generational shift or just a search for change?

While some may see the Tamil Nadu verdict as a generational shift away from family-led Dravidian politics, experts remain divided.

Dr. Josukutty noted, “It cannot be considered as a generation shift because family politics is a part of Indian politics, though there are some exceptions. But this is a vote for change. In this desire for change, the star power of Vijay has captured the imagination of the particularly the younger population and they have voted for him, thinking that there would be a change of functioning style and governance.”

“But we do not know to what extent it will actually be a shift from Dravidian politics. To my mind, Dravidian politics will always be a part of Tamil Nadu politics because in the state, the greatest power pulling factor is the identity of being a Tamilian, a Tamil language speaker and a Dravidian,” he added.

Dr. Sajad Ibrahim, Professor of Political Science at Kerala University, offered a similar view.

“I do not think that it would be the end of family-led politics. It is something different because Vijay’s politics is spontaneous; it happened in the backdrop of the competition between DMK and AIADMK. So, people might have thought of shifting their views towards Vijay with a lot of expectations,” he observed.

“People were ambitious because of the way in which Vijay campaigned in the election; they might have influenced his freedom politics,” Dr. Ibrahim added.

The Stalin factor: a symbolic setback

The defeat of M. K. Stalin himself has added symbolic weight to the verdict, as he lost from the Kolathur seat by a margin of over 8,000 votes to TVK’s V. S. Babu.

Dr. Josukutty said, “Stalin's defeat is really a shock in the sense that if the political momentum is captured, taken over by Vijay, and if he continues to sustain that interest among the people through his government for the next five years, if he comes to power, then it will be very difficult for the other Dravidian parties to win back power, because stardom has always been a very powerful factor in Tamil Nadu politics.”

Speaking about Stalin’s personal electoral defeat, Dr. Sajad said, “His defeat was something to be taken into a serious matter.”

“I think Stalin might have moved away from the personal expectations of the people. That might be the reason. So, that means every leader should learn a lesson from Stalin's defeat,” he added.

While dynastic politics may have influenced perceptions, the result is more accurately a convergence of factors like desire for change, leadership perception, and the disruptive entry of a new political force.