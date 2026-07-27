Following the viral surge of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest that forced the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, a fresh internet-driven movement has emerged, this time focusing on vehicle fuel E20. Dubbed the E20 Janta Party, this online campaign is pushing for consumer choice by demanding that fuel stations offer 100% unblended petrol alongside standard E20 fuel.
Borrowing its playbook from the CJP, this new collective is setting its sights on Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, calling for his resignation. The movement has already gained traction within the transport sector; notably, the Delhi Taxi and Tourist Transporters and Tour Operators Association has planned a protest march to Parliament for August 4. The group claims that the government's ethanol-blending mandate has hurt engine performance, dropped mileage, and driven up maintenance bills, especially for older cars.
The E20 Janta Party’s X account earlier traced to Malaysia but now shows being operated out of India. The organisers maintain they aren't anti-ethanol. Their grievance is strictly about the forced lack of alternatives. The bottom line of their platform is straightforward: give drivers the freedom to choose what fuels their engines. Their X handle now has 29.4k followers.
The key demands included a return of standard, unblended petrol to fuel stations, transparent fuel labelling at pumps, public access to data concerning mileage, wear and tear, and engine efficiency under E20 and independent, long-term studies regarding the effects of ethanol-blended fuel.
The campaign heavily mimics the satirical tone that propelled the CJP into the mainstream during the NEET protests.
Social media reactions have been mixed. Following a repost by Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on X, some users questioned the group's origins, with one pointing out, "This account is based in Malaysia and talking about E-20 lol." Another user weighed in on the economics of choice: "They will just say E0 is available, just pay more. And then it will get into a complicated discussion on price and inflation..."
While ethanol-free, 100-octane premium petrol has existed in India for some time, it is restricted to select pumps and carries a hefty price tag of roughly Rs 169 per litre, compared to standard E20 priced around Rs 102.12 per litre in Delhi.
Addressing these concerns in Parliament last week, Minister of State for Petroleum Suresh Gopi stated that the government has not encountered 'widespread or substantiated' complaints regarding ethanol-blended petrol harming vehicle engines.
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