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Beyond CJP: Meet 'E20 Janta Party' demanding pure petrol and Nitin Gadkari's resignation

Borrowing its playbook from the CJP, this new collective is setting its sights on Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, calling for his resignation.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 10:45 AM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 10:47 AM IST
Beyond CJP: Meet 'E20 Janta Party' demanding pure petrol and Nitin Gadkari's resignation
Image Credit: x/E20 Janata Party

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Zee Media Bureau

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