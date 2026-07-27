Social media reactions have been mixed. Following a repost by Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on X, some users questioned the group's origins, with one pointing out, "This account is based in Malaysia and talking about E-20 lol." Another user weighed in on the economics of choice: "They will just say E0 is available, just pay more. And then it will get into a complicated discussion on price and inflation..."