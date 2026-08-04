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Beyond CJP noise: How Jharkhand’s peaceful student protest is winning over the internet

The Jharkhand students protest has remained local in leadership, drawing primarily from local aspirants rather than a pan-India mobilisation under a single named platform.

Edited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 08:32 PM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 08:32 PM IST
Beyond CJP noise: How Jharkhand’s peaceful student protest is winning over the internet
Image Credit: Jharkhand students seek cancellation of the 14th JPSC Preliminary Test, CBI probe into recent recruitment processes and structural reforms. (IANS)

About the Author

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh works as a Sub-Editor at Zee News. She holds a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. She previously worked with Asian News International (ANI) and interned with The Indian Express. Her main areas of interest include Defence, Politics, and Geopolitics. She can be reached at anjali.singh@india.com

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Beyond CJP noise: How Jharkhand’s peaceful student protest is winning over the internet
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