New Delhi: In a clear pivot from confrontation to consensus, and from north to south, the BJP has named Tamil Nadu veteran CP Radhakrishnan as its Vice-Presidential nominee, signalling not just a change in style from outgoing Jagdeep Dhankhar, but also a strategic push to deepen its footprint in southern India.

The announcement was made on Sunday evening by BJP national president JP Nadda, who confirmed that the NDA has unanimously nominated Radhakrishnan, currently the Governor of Maharashtra, for the Vice-Presidential election scheduled for 9 September.

“We want the next Vice-President to be elected unanimously. We have reached out to opposition leaders,” said Nadda at a press conference.

While Dhankhar was viewed as a partisan and combative figure, particularly in his clashes with the Mamata Banerjee government during his tenure as Bengal Governor, Radhakrishnan is seen as mellow, inclusive, and temperamentally suited to the constitutional role.

The shift also reflects the BJP’s long-term southern ambitions. With limited electoral success beyond Karnataka, the choice of a Tamil leader with deep RSS roots is a deliberate bid to expand influence in Tamil Nadu and the broader South.

A Leader With Deep Sangh Roots

Radhakrishnan, 68, has been a part of the BJP and its ideological mentor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), since the age of 17. Unlike Dhankhar, a late political entrant with no RSS background, Radhakrishnan’s career has been steeped in Sangh values.

He served as the BJP’s Tamil Nadu state president and was elected twice to the Lok Sabha from Coimbatore. He also led a 93-day, 19,000-kilometre Ratha Yatra during his presidency, raising issues such as river-linking, terrorism, uniform civil code, and social reform.

“Dr CP Radhakrishnan has always stood for Tamil values while serving the country. His victory will be a proud moment for every Tamil household,” said Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran, who hailed the nomination as a moment of pride for Tamils.

Nagendran also took a swipe at the ruling DMK, which has refused to support Radhakrishnan’s candidacy, citing ideological opposition to the BJP.

“This is an opportunity for the DMK to correct its historic blunder of not supporting the re-election of our beloved son of the soil, Dr Kalam. By refusing to support another Tamil, the DMK risks once again being on the wrong side of history,” he added.

Though the DMK welcomed Radhakrishnan’s nomination, it has ruled out backing him in the election.

From Strategic Pick To Consensus Builder

Radhakrishnan replaces Jagdeep Dhankhar, who resigned unexpectedly on the first day of the Monsoon Session, just hours after accepting an opposition-backed motion for the impeachment of Justice Yashwant Varma, without first apprising the government.

Though Dhankhar cited health reasons for stepping down, sources later revealed that the move followed internal backlash over his handling of the impeachment motion. Known for his sharp legal mind and confrontational style, Dhankhar had increasingly become a partisan figure, prompting the BJP to opt for a calmer presence in the Upper House.

“Rajya Sabha needs balance, not aggression,” said a senior party leader, underlining the contrast between Dhankhar’s legalistic, high-voltage interventions and Radhakrishnan’s reputation as a consensus builder.

Insiders say Radhakrishnan’s ideological alignment with the RSS, coupled with his institutional decorum and regional appeal, make him an ideal choice for the role, especially at a time when the BJP wants to broaden its base in Tamil Nadu and project inclusivity.

Strong South Credentials

Before his appointment as Maharashtra Governor in July 2024, Radhakrishnan briefly served as the Governor of Jharkhand and held additional charge of Telangana and Puducherry. In Jharkhand, he made a strong impression, travelling to all 24 districts within four months to directly engage with citizens and local officials.

Born in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppur in 1957, Radhakrishnan earned a BBA from Chidambaram College in Coimbatore. An accomplished sportsperson in his youth, he was a table tennis champion and long-distance runner, and also played cricket and volleyball.

While in Maharashtra, he took an active but restrained approach to political matters, reflecting institutional discipline rather than political provocation. He responded to Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks on Sanatana Dharma by dismissing them diplomatically, stating, “He is just a child,” and has intervened on sensitive legislative issues, like the controversial Public Security Bill, without stoking controversy.

“Unlike Dhankhar, he doesn’t carry political baggage,” a BJP insider remarked. “Radhakrishnan’s national appeal and inclusive personality widen the conversation, rather than narrowing it to caste or region.”

Secured Victory, Symbolic Importance

With the BJP enjoying a majority in Parliament, Radhakrishnan’s election is virtually guaranteed. But more than the outcome, party leaders see his nomination as a powerful signal to the South, and a move to counter the DMK’s narrative of Tamil exclusion from national prominence.

“His elevation is a recognition of Tamil Nadu's contribution to the nation,” said Nagendran.

As the BJP eyes the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Radhakrishnan’s nomination is more than just a constitutional appointment; it is a calculated step in the party’s broader southern strategy, signalling that it is ready to move beyond the North-centric image and elevate leaders with pan-Indian appeal.