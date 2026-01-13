The United States hosted the G7 Critical Minerals Ministerial Meeting on Tuesday in Washington. Union Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw represented India in the meeting.

Going beyond the G7, the US extended invitations to India, Australia and several other countries, highlighting Washington’s intent to expand beyond the conventional advanced economies.

The meeting was convened by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and it focused on the shared desire to quickly address key vulnerabilities in critical minerals supply chains and steps to create ‘resilient, secure, and diversified critical minerals supply chains’.

The meeting also underscores the intent to break China’s monopoly on the critical minerals. In a press statement by the US Department of Treasurey it indirectly hints at China’s domination of rare earth minerals.

“Supply chains have also become highly concentrated and vulnerable to disruption and manipulation,” said the US Department of Treasurey.

Expanding Beyond G7

This broad outreach marks a shift from strict G7 formats, pulling in Indo-Pacific allies to build resilience against single-country risks, especially in the critical minerals domain, with the growing China monopoly.

Breaking China Dominance In Critical Minerals

According to a report by the White House, in October 2025, China controls 60-90% of global rare earth processing, creating vulnerabilities exposed in past trade tensions.

During the G7 Ministerial meeting in Washington on Tuesday, Bessent urged "prudent derisking over decoupling," sharing US investments in domestic mining and recycling while calling for joint mapping and rapid-response groups.

Though India holds the world's third-largest rare earth reserves but China controls 90% global refining, leaving India's vast deposits underutilized for EVs, magnets, and defence.

India’s attendance Critical Minerals Ministerial meeting in Washington marks a strategic step toward diluting China's 60-90% stranglehold on rare earth processing and supply chains.

India’s Developing Critical Mineral Infrastructure

India has the world's third-largest rare earth reserves at about 6.9 million tonnes REO (6-7% of global total), mainly in monazite sands along the coasts of Kerala, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh, accroding to the Indian Brand Equity foundation.

India plans to expand its rare earth output amid global shortages, targeting 500 tonnes of neodymium by finacial year 2027, which is nine times higher than the 40 tonnes produced last year during the peak crisis as per Indian Rare Earths Limited (IREL).

The state firm under Atomic Energy mines and refines these key metals for EVs, green technology, defence, and gadgets, with neodymium-praseodymium output set to double in a year with homegrown technology upgrades, according to IREL's Rare Earth. This ramp-up eyes self-reliance as China dominates rare earth supplies.​

With India’s participation in the G7 Critical Mineral Minesterial Meeting, India gains a key Indo-Pacific player.







