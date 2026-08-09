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Beyond 'Islamic NATO' hype: Why India is mindful, not panicked by Pakistan-Saudi-Turkey defence pact

While New Delhi must track military hardware sharing between Islamabad, Riyadh, and Ankara, history and cold economic realities show why paper alliances rarely translate to anti-India coalitions. 
 

Written ByAnjali Singh
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 04:20 PM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 04:20 PM IST
Beyond 'Islamic NATO' hype: Why India is mindful, not panicked by Pakistan-Saudi-Turkey defence pact
Image Credit: @MIshaqDar50/X

About the Author

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh works as a Sub-Editor at Zee News. She holds a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. She previously worked with Asian News International (ANI) and interned with The Indian Express. Her main areas of interest include Defence, Politics, and Geopolitics. She can be reached at anjali.singh@india.com

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