Beyond Kolkata: 15 Stunning Pandals Across India For Durga Puja 2025

As the rhythmic beat of the dhak drum echoed through New Delhi’s own Mini Bengal—Chittaranjan Park, as locals affectionately call it—I found myself swept up in the festive spirit during my visit to the CR Park Durga Puja pandals last year. Moving through the bustling crowd, shoulder to shoulder with fellow devotees, I savored plates of luchi-aloo and the crispiest bhetki fry from food stalls run by the local Durga Puja Samiti. I’m not exaggerating when I say the fish was unlike anything I’d ever tasted before—delicately spiced and fried to a perfect golden crunch. The pandal itself was a visual feast, alive with the unmistakable joy of the season.

Fast forward to 2025, and the festival has raised the stakes even higher. From hyper realistic recreations of American landmarks in Kolkata to immersive mythological themes in Lucknow, Durga Puja pandals across India are pushing the boundaries of creativity, design, and storytelling. Here’s your ultimate guide to the most stunning and must-visit pandals around the country:

1. Sreebhumi Sporting Club, Lake Town (Kolkata)

Kolkata’s ambitious Sreebhumi Sporting Club continues to amaze. After recreating Vatican City and Disneyland in past years, this time they’ve crafted a breathtaking replica of the Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple from New Jersey. Expect towering domes, intricate marble-like details, and mesmerizing LED lighting that transforms Lake Town into a magical wonderland by night.

2. Santosh Mitra Square, Lebutala (Kolkata)

Renowned for grand themes, Santosh Mitra Square returns with “Operation Sindoor.” Following last year’s Ayodhya recreation, this setup features striking stage designs, cinematic lighting, and a fierce, warrior-like Goddess Durga at the center of a military-themed spectacle.

3. Arjunpur Amra Sabai Club (Taltala, Kolkata)

For avant-garde art lovers, this futuristic pandal is a must-see. Collaborating with digital artist Shovin Bhattacharjee and contemporary artist Shampa Bhattacharjee, Goddess Durga appears clad in steel armor, glowing softly in blue light, surrounded by cosmic elements like stars and nebulae.

4. Kashmere Gate Durga Puja, Bengali School, Civil Lines (Delhi)

Delhi’s oldest Durga Puja, running since 1910, this pandal emphasizes tradition and devotion over flashy lights or themes. Visiting here, you can almost feel the rich history and heartfelt faith underpinning the celebration.

5. B-Block Durga Puja, Chittaranjan Park (Delhi)

If there’s a pulse of Durga Puja in Delhi, it beats strongest in CR Park. Every year, the neighborhood bursts with music, lively conversations, and the aroma of freshly fried fish. Towering themed pandals come alive with cultural nights, while crowds flock to Anandamela for delights like ilish paturi and rosogolla. It’s chaotic, vibrant, and utterly captivating.

6. Mayur Vihar Kali Bari (East Delhi)

Nestled in Mayur Vihar, this pandal offers a wonderful alternative to CR Park. The bhog here is highly recommended—a true delight for the palate.

7. Sonari West, Jamshedpur

Marking its 52nd year, this pandal impresses with an 80-foot tall replica inspired by the Tirupati Balaji Temple. Inside, soft devotional music creates a peaceful atmosphere amid the crowd.

8. Old Station Bazaar, Bhubaneswar

This year’s theme channels Maa Durga’s energy through a blend of art and technology. Expect interactive light displays, motion-triggered sounds, and a cosmic design that feels like walking through the universe.

9. Bengal Club, Shivaji Park, Dadar (Mumbai)

One of Mumbai’s oldest Durga Puja celebrations, mornings here are calm and serene, while evenings come alive with music, poetry, and the rhythmic beats of dhakis filling the air.

10. North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja, Juhu (Mumbai)

Known as Mukherjee Durga Puja, this festival combines tradition with Bollywood glamour. Celebrities like Kajol and Rani Mukerji often visit, adding to the buzz. Despite the star power, the devotion runs deep, with eco-friendly idols crafted in Kolkata preserving cultural roots.

11. South Madras Cultural Association (Chennai)

A lively gathering spot for Chennai’s Bengali community and locals alike. Don’t miss the food stalls serving kosha mangsho, ilish paturi, fish chops, and more. Cultural shows run late into the night, leaving visitors with a warm sense of togetherness.

12. OMR Bengali Milon Songho, Umadri Mahal (Chennai)

This pandal honors heritage, with Goddess Durga adorned in Daker Saaj—a delicate silver-foil decoration historically imported from Germany. It’s a beautiful tribute to a fading art form, recreated with care and precision.

13. Bengalee Association, Ulsoor (Bengaluru)

A slice of Bengal in Bengaluru, this celebration welcomes all with open arms and delicious food—from aloo bhaja to cholar dal.

14. Sarathi Socio-Cultural Trust, Koramangala (Bengaluru)

Bengaluru’s liveliest Durga Puja, known for massive crowds, festive dressing, and long queues for darshan. Stick around for music, folk dances, and fantastic food—part spiritual gathering, part cultural festival, and completely unforgettable.

15. La-Touche Road Puja Sangsad Society (Lucknow)

One of Lucknow’s oldest Puja societies, going strong for 84 years. This year’s theme is the Maha Kumbh Mela held earlier in 2025, featuring replicas of 13 akharas, detailed saint portraits, and a mini Prayagraj that brings the festival spirit alive.