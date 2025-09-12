Beyond Limits: IAS Aspirant’s Inspiring UPSC Attempt From Oxygen Support

Many UPSC aspirants in India have inspiring journeys, but Kerala’s Latheesha Ansari has taken determination and courage to another level.

She appeared for the UPSC exam while relying on an oxygen cylinder for survival.

Latheesha was born with a rare bone disorder and pulmonary hypertension that stunted her growth and left her unable to walk. Yet, she never let these challenges shake her dream of becoming an IAS officer.

With her father’s constant care and support, she was carried to school and college, ensuring her education never stopped.



Meet the Brave IAS Aspirant Latheesha Ansari

Latheesha Ansari was determined to make her father proud. She excelled in her studies and dreamt of clearing the highly competitive UPSC exam. But life tested her again when she fell seriously ill, damaging her lungs and leaving her dependent on constant oxygen support.

For many, this would have meant giving up. But Latheesha refused to let go of her dream. She continued preparing, hoping to become a civil servant and serve people.

In 2019, she appeared for the UPSC exam, with her family carrying her to the centre along with her oxygen cylinder. She didn’t care how others saw her; her focus was only on the exam in front of her.

While the oxygen machine kept her breathing steady, Latheesha calmly tackled the tough questions on her paper.



Latheesha Ansari’s Inspiring Journey

Latheesha carried her unshakable spirit into the exam hall, showing that it’s not physical limits but determination that shapes one’s path. Soon after writing her papers, she had to be admitted to the hospital. During treatment, she made a heartfelt request to her father: “I have never been able to stand.

Please help me stand once.” Her father held her hands and supported her as she stood for two full hours. Sadly, that became her final victory, as Latheesha passed away on June 16, 2021, at just 27. In her short yet remarkable life, she left behind a lasting message: never give up on your dreams.