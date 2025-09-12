Beyond Medicine and Engineering: Why India’s Youth Are Betting Big on AI, Cyber Law & Data Science

New Delhi: The Indian job landscape is transforming. Students completing 12th grade or graduation are no longer limited to conventional careers such as medicine or engineering. Parents and students are exploring emerging fields such as artificial intelligence (AI), cyber law and data science. From tech companies to government agencies, every sector seeks professionals equipped with these specialised skills.

The AI Market Outlook

According to a Nasscom-BCG report, India’s AI market could reach $17 billion by 2027. Annual growth rates range from 25% to 35%. At present, over 420,000 professionals work in AI-related roles, with talent demand increasing roughly 15% each year.

Leadership positions in AI have grown tremendously. An Economic Times data shows that demand for AI leadership roles in FY-2025 have witnessed a rise of 40%-60%. Recent admission cycles in Maharashtra indicate that streams like AI, machine learning and data science filled nearly 75% of seats, surpassing traditional courses.

These figures show a clear shift in career preferences among young Indians.

Salary Trends For Data Scientists (2025)

Average annual salary: Rs 18.6 lakh (Range: Rs 14.7-21.9 lakh)

Freshers (0-2 years): Rs 6-12 lakh

Mid-level (3-7 years): Rs 12-28 lakh

Senior (8-12 years): Rs 35-55 lakh

Salary By Location (2025)

Bangalore: Rs 12-30 lakh/year

Mumbai: Rs 10-28 lakh/year

Hyderabad: Rs 9-26 lakh/year

Pune and Delhi NCR: Rs 9-27 lakh/year

Why These Careers Are Trending

Heavy investments in AI and data modernisation are driving demand. Industries such as banking, healthcare, manufacturing and media increasingly rely on AI and data analytics. This growth translates directly into high demand for skilled professionals.

Cyber Law Professionals

Cybercrime surged in 2024, with reported fraud cases quadrupling and losses around $20 million. States such as Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have invested in cyber forensic infrastructure, increasing demand for professionals in cyber law and cyber security.

Career Scope, Courses

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Careers: AI engineer, machine learning expert, chatbot developer, research scientist

Courses: IITs, IIITs, online platforms like Coursera, edX, UpGrad

Cyber Law

Careers: Cyber lawyer, digital privacy consultant, IT company legal advisor

Courses: National Law Universities, state and central universities, private law colleges

Data Science

Careers: Data analyst, data scientist, business intelligence expert

Courses: ISI Kolkata, IIMs, online programs like Google and IBM certified courses

The evolving job market offers opportunities beyond traditional paths. Students preparing for AI, cyber law and data science roles are positioning themselves for high-growth, high-paying careers that will remain in demand for the next two decades.