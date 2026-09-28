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  • /Beyond Meitei vs Kuki, 7 dead in 5 days: What’s really fuelling deadly new Naga-Kuki front in Manipur?

Beyond Meitei vs Kuki, 7 dead in 5 days: What’s really fuelling deadly new Naga-Kuki front in Manipur?

The latest violence has roots in the long-running Naga-Kuki dispute over land and territorial control. Armed groups have been accused of carrying out recent attacks. The conflict has spread across Manipur’s hill districts, even as the Centre and state government hold talks with community groups to ease tensions.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 10:31 AM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 10:31 AM IST
Beyond Meitei vs Kuki, 7 dead in 5 days: What’s really fuelling deadly new Naga-Kuki front in Manipur?
Image Credit: Soldiers guard a security checkpost in violence-hit Manipur. (Photo: ANI)

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