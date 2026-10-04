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Not just Pakistan & China, but India's missiles can now reach Europe too: How Delhi built a 190-warhead nuclear triad

Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists details India’s nuclear delivery systems, including Mirage 2000 and Rafale fighters, the Agni missile series and nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 04, 2026, 08:28 PM IST|Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 08:36 PM IST
Not just Pakistan & China, but India's missiles can now reach Europe too: How Delhi built a 190-warhead nuclear triad
Image Credit: Representative image. (AI)

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