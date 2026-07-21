/Beyond paper leaks and budget cuts: How the student protest in Delhi was years in the making

A violent protest broke out in the heart of the national capital on Monday, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) led student protest centred around the May 2026 NEET-UG paper leak and multiple student suicides, followed by the cancellation of the exam. The student protest demands the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and subsequent educational reforms, but the protest was not shaped in a day. The outrage over the 2026 NEET-UG paper leak did not emerge overnight. For many students, it became the tipping point after years of repeated examination controversies.