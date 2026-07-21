/Beyond paper leaks and budget cuts: How the student protest in Delhi was years in the making

A violent protest broke out in the heart of the national capital on Monday, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) led student protest centred around the May 2026 NEET-UG paper leak and multiple student suicides, followed by the cancellation of the exam. The student protest demands the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and subsequent educational reforms, but the protest was not shaped in a day. The outrage over the 2026 NEET-UG paper leak did not emerge overnight. For many students, it became the tipping point after years of repeated examination controversies.
An analysis of government budget documents from 2013-14 and 2026-27, legislative research and open-source datasets suggests that the current protests reflect two parallel anxieties among students: repeated paper leaks that have shaken confidence in competitive examinations, and a declining share of the Union Budget being allocated to education despite higher overall spending.
At first glance, the Union government's allocation to the Ministry of Education appears to have increased significantly over the years.
In 2013-14, the then Ministry of Human Resource Development received about Rs 65,867 crore, including roughly Rs 52,258 crore for School Education and Literacy and Rs 13,609 crore for Higher Education.
By 2026-27, the Ministry of Education's allocation has risen to around Rs1.20-1.25 lakh crore, almost doubling in nominal terms.
However, the absolute numbers naturally rise over time because of inflation, expanding government revenues and a larger overall Union Budget, which has grown at an average annual rate of around Rs 10.4 per cent.
The more significant indicator is the ministry's share in the total Budget.
In 2013-14, education accounted for 4.6 per cent of total Union Budget expenditure. By 2025-26/2026-27, that share had fallen to about 2.5 per cent.
In simple terms, education's share has dropped from roughly Rs 1 out of every Rs 22 spent by the Centre to about Rs 1 out of every Rs 40.
The reduction has not been uniform across the education sector. The Department of School Education and Literacy witnessed the steepest decline in its share of the overall Budget, falling to less than half of its 2013-14 level.
Meanwhile, the Department of Higher Education maintained a relatively stable share—from around 1 per cent to 1.1 per cent, but had to accommodate increasing student enrolment, new institutions such as IITs and IIMs, and expanding administrative responsibilities within nearly the same proportional allocation.
The budget analysis also reflects changing spending priorities. While the combined share of education and health declined from 6.5 per cent of the Union Budget in 2013-14 to about 4.5 per cent in 2026-27, spending on physical infrastructure increased substantially.
Meanwhile, the allocation for Road Transport and Highways rose from 1.8 per cent of the Budget to 5.8 per cent, exceeding the combined budgetary share of education and health.
The creation of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) in 2014 was expected to strengthen the government's Skill India initiative.
However, its allocation remained limited, accounting for around Rs 0.06 per cent of the total Budget at its peak before slipping slightly to about 0.05 per cent.
The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 reiterated India's long-standing objective of spending 6 per cent of GDP on education through combined expenditure by the Centre and states.
Current public spending, however, remains between 2.8 per cent and 3.1 per cent of GDP, with state governments contributing a larger share than the Centre.
Budget concerns have coincided with growing distrust in India's examination system.
Analysis of investigative media reports and open-source datasets tracking examination leaks shows that between 2014 and 2026, India recorded more than 150 reported question paper leak incidents across central and state-level examinations.
The estimated impacted nearly 7 crore candidates, many of whom faced cancelled examinations, delayed results, re-tests or prolonged legal proceedings.
The pressure surrounding these examinations is immense. Around 9 crore aspirants compete every year for nearly 6 lakh government jobs and premier higher education seats, creating intense competition.
One of the most concerning developments is the low rate of legal convictions. Among 45 major examination leak cases over the past two decades, each involving more than one lakh candidates, only two cases have resulted in criminal convictions.
That translates to a conviction rate of just 4.4 per cent, while most investigations remain pending or are yet to reach their conclusion.
The issue has extended well beyond NEET. Reported paper leak controversies have involved several major national examinations, including NEET-UG, UGC-NET, CUET, SSC examinations and JEE Main.
State-level recruitment examinations such as UPPSC RO/ARO, REET, MP Patwari, TSPSC Group-1 and Bihar BPSC have also been affected, resulting in delayed appointments, re-examinations and prolonged uncertainty for candidates.
Recruitment examinations for police forces and other uniformed services have similarly witnessed cancellations and fresh tests, increasing financial and emotional strain on aspirants, particularly from rural and lower-income families.
Viewed together, the current student protests are rooted in concerns that have accumulated over several years. On one hand, the Ministry of Education's allocation has increased in absolute terms, but its share of the Union Budget has declined significantly.
On the other hand, repeated examination leaks, affecting millions of aspirants across multiple competitive exams, have raised questions about the credibility of India's testing system. Shaped by frustration now visible on the streets, the current protests are far more than against a single paper leak.
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