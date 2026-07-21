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Beyond paper leaks and budget cuts: How the student protest in Delhi was years in the making

Among 45 major examination leak cases over the past two decades, each involving more than one lakh candidates, only two cases have resulted in criminal convictions.

Written ByAnjali Singh
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 01:54 PM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 01:54 PM IST
Beyond paper leaks and budget cuts: How the student protest in Delhi was years in the making
Image Credit: Protestors during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) ‘Chalo Sansad’ march towards Parliament on Monday (IANS)

About the Author

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh works as a Sub-Editor at Zee News. She holds a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. She previously worked with Asian News International (ANI) and interned with The Indian Express. Her main areas of interest include Defence, Politics, and Geopolitics. She can be reached at anjali.singh@india.com

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