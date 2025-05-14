Beyond S-400: India’s Legacy Air Defence Systems That Took Down Pakistani Drones And Missiles

New Delhi: As the spectre of full-scale conflict loomed large on the subcontinent, India’s skies became a silent battleground. What unfolded in those high altitudes was nothing short of a masterclass in air defence – an orchestration of technology, vigilance and precision.

Reponding to heightened hostilities from Pakistan, including volleys of drones, missiles and even ballistic weapons, India’s air defence forces rose to the occasion – intercepting and neutralising threats with unflinching accuracy.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) delivered a confident statement to the world – the skies above India are not to be breached.

“Our air defence system acted as a wall, and it was impossible for the enemies to breach,” said Air Marshal A.K. Bharti, director general of air operations, in a recent joint military press briefing.

His words were not just rhetoric, they were backed by real-time performance, as both vintage and modern defence platforms worked in unison to protect the nation’s airspace.

Even systems that might be considered past their prime proved their enduring worth in real-time operations. Bolstered by upgrades and strategic integration with newer systems, these legacy assets became the unsung heroes in India’s layered defence network.

Let’s take a closer look at these stalwarts and their crucial contributions alongside cutting-edge platforms such as Akash and the formidable S-400.

The Veteran Sentinel: S-125 Neva/Pechora

Standing tall in the middle of the arsenal is the S-125 Neva/Pechora, a surface-to-air missile system of Soviet lineage. Though originally designed decades ago to counter low- to medium-altitude targets, its presence in India’s inventory is anything but symbolic. Adapted for Indian use, the Pechora plays a vital role in the nation’s layered air defence strategy.

Its precision lies in its capacity to engage aerial threats across varied altitudes, acting as a vigilant watchman against incursions. When the skies get hostile, the Pechora still answers the call with reliability.

OSA-AK-M: The Agile Defender

Known in NATO circles as the SA-8 Gecko, the OSA-AK-M is another Soviet-era system that defies the passage of time with its mobile, all-weather, quick-response profile. Designed to neutralise low-flying intrusions at short range, this system shines where speed and agility are paramount.

Armed with a maximum engagement range of 15 kilometres and effective altitude coverage from 25 metres up to 12,000 metres, the OSA-AK-M comes equipped with both target acquisition and tracking radars.

With detection capability extending up to 45 kilometres and tracking precision at 30 kilometres, it brings both range and resolution to the frontline.

L-70: The Modernised Gunner

From the heart of Sweden to the workshops of Indian engineers, the L-70 anti-aircraft gun has undergone a transformation. Once a conventional 40mm artillery piece, it stands today rejuvenated with advanced optics and tracking systems.

Modern variants now sport high-resolution electro-optical sensors, including daylight television cameras, thermal imagers and laser rangefinders – allowing for 24/7 operational capability in all weather conditions.

A Muzzle Velocity Radar further refines its firing accuracy. Its compatibility with tactical and fire control radars integrates it seamlessly into broader defence networks.

This once-manual weapon now engages drones, helicopter and low-flying aircraft at distances of up to 3.5 kilometres with surgical precision.

Akash: India’s Homegrown Guardian

Developed indigenously by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Akash missile system narrates the story of India’s self-reliant defence aspirations. For over a decade, it has formed the backbone of India’s medium-range air defence.

What makes Akash indispensable is its versatility. Equally effective in defending static installations as well as mobile military formations, it can respond to a spectrum of aerial threats – from manned aircraft to unmanned drones and rotary-wing platforms.

Its deployment across varied terrains and its high mobility give the Indian Air Force and the Army a strategic edge in rapidly evolving combat theatres.

S-400 Triumf: The Crown Jewel

Towering above all in terms of capability and global reputation is the S-400 Triumf – a mobile, long-range surface-to-air missile system from Russia’s Almaz-Antey. Acquired under a $5.4 billion deal signed in 2018, India’s five S-400 units represent some of the most advanced air defence technologies currently in existence.

This system does not merely defend, it dominates. The S-400 can detect, track and engage multiple aerial threats simultaneously, thanks to its powerful radar systems and an array of long-range interceptor missiles.

It offers exceptional mobility, allowing for quick repositioning, and boasts operational flexibility that enables it to adapt to various kinds of incoming threats.

Whether it is an enemy aircraft, drone, cruise missile or ballistic missile, the S-400 is built to intercept with deadly efficiency – often before the threat is even visible to the naked eye.

Legacy and Modernity: Seamless Defence Network

What the recent air defence operations have proven is that India’s strategy is not dependent on a single silver bullet. Instead, it is the synthesis of time-tested systems and cutting-edge technology, working in harmony under a unified command structure, that forms the nation’s shield.

The legacy platforms – some several decades old – have not been discarded but revitalised, upgraded and tactically positioned to complement newer systems like Akash and S-400.

This approach reflects not just technical sophistication but a deep understanding of defence ecology, wherein redundancy, versatility and adaptability are the core strengths.

As tensions remain high and the regional security landscape continues to shift, India’s robust air defence grid sends a clear message – this is a country that watches the skies closely, and when danger approaches, it responds with precision, power and an unyielding wall of steel.