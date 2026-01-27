Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3011000https://zeenews.india.com/india/beyond-the-battlefield-how-indian-army-outplayed-pakistan-in-the-battle-of-information-during-operation-sindoor-3011000.html
NewsIndiaBeyond the battlefield: How Indian Army outplayed Pakistan in the battle of information during Operation Sindoor
NARRATIVE WARFARE INDIA PAKISTAN

Beyond the battlefield: How Indian Army outplayed Pakistan in the battle of information during Operation Sindoor

On Republic Day, the Indian Army’s awards highlighted the growing importance of strategic communication. During Operation Sindoor, India countered Pakistan’s false narratives. The Army used social media and press conferences effectively, announcing the success of the operation late at night.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Jan 27, 2026, 11:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Beyond the battlefield: How Indian Army outplayed Pakistan in the battle of information during Operation SindoorDGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, Air Marshal AK Bharti, Vice Admiral AN Pramod and Major General SS Sharda during the press conference on Operation Sindoor.(File photo: ANI)

New Delhi: On the eve of Republic Day, when the Indian Army announced awards for distinguished service, it also sent a message about the importance of strategic communication. Several officers received recognition for effectively managing narrative during Operation Sindoor.

Brigadier Anuranjan Srivastava, the Army’s head of strategic communication, was awarded the Distinguished Service Medal. Colonel Ashish Upreti, who managed social media during the mission, received the Vishisht Seva Medal. Colonel Sophia Quraishi, who was responsible for press briefings during the operation, and Colonel Parikshit Dahiya, also part of the strategic communication team, were honoured with the Vishisht Seva Medal.

Earlier, Major General Sandeep S. Sharda had received the Yudh Seva Medal for his role in strategic communication during the Independence Day.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The May 2025 military offensive involved not only military action between India and Pakistan but also a battle of narratives. Pakistan repeatedly attempted to spread false information, which India countered through careful communication.

Preparations for sharing the operation’s success with the world began even before the mission was launched. After the Army and Air Force destroyed nine terrorist camps inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the Ministry of Defence issued a press release at 1:44 a.m.

The first update was posted on social media from the operations room at 1:51 a.m., announcing the success of Operation Sindoor. The Army’s official handle was the first platform to display the operation’s emblem, showing that the mission was accomplished.

The strategic communication team prepared all videos and visuals for the press briefings. They worked day and night to ensure every video clearly shared the intended message. On May 11, before the top military officers’ press conference, a video featuring Shiva Tandav music was shown.

The following day, another video used a line from Ramdhari Singh Dinkar’s poem Rashmirathi: ‘Jab nash manuj par chhata hai, pehle vivek mar jaata hai… Yachna nahi, ran hoga….’

The video was presented in a rock music style. The team carefully selected the background music and visuals to maximise impact. Since then, new approaches continue to be explored in narrative warfare.

 Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi had recently talked about lessons learned from Operation Sindoor and said that the Army had been well-prepared beforehand. He emphasised that credibility in the information shared is critical because it sustains trust over time. He added that there should never be a vacuum in narrative management.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

JEE Main 2026
JEE Main 2026: What rank do you need for CSE in IITs, NITs & IIITs?
India
How India, EU Mobility Pact eases study, research, work options for Indians
India Nipah Outbreak
Nipah virus in India: Expert says no vaccine yet, no cases in Thailland
India-EU FTA talks
India-EU FTA 'mother of all deals' concluded: Why the pact wasn't signed today
India EU FTA
16 states missing from India-EU FTA trade deal? Goyal's export map sparks row
Viral video
Viral: Creator sells Maggi in mountains, earnings he made shocked netizens
noida rain
Delhi-NCR weather update: Rain and hailstorm in Noida? Check IMD alert
Shefali Bagga
Shefali Bagga net worth and car collection: Income, luxury cars & dating buzz
India EU FTA
'No ordinary diplomatic visit': PM Modi hails India-EU alignment
New Delhi
India-EU FTA to unlock Rs 6.4 lakh crore exports for Indian states