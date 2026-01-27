Beyond the battlefield: How Indian Army outplayed Pakistan in the battle of information during Operation Sindoor

New Delhi: On the eve of Republic Day, when the Indian Army announced awards for distinguished service, it also sent a message about the importance of strategic communication. Several officers received recognition for effectively managing narrative during Operation Sindoor.

Brigadier Anuranjan Srivastava, the Army’s head of strategic communication, was awarded the Distinguished Service Medal. Colonel Ashish Upreti, who managed social media during the mission, received the Vishisht Seva Medal. Colonel Sophia Quraishi, who was responsible for press briefings during the operation, and Colonel Parikshit Dahiya, also part of the strategic communication team, were honoured with the Vishisht Seva Medal.

Earlier, Major General Sandeep S. Sharda had received the Yudh Seva Medal for his role in strategic communication during the Independence Day.

The May 2025 military offensive involved not only military action between India and Pakistan but also a battle of narratives. Pakistan repeatedly attempted to spread false information, which India countered through careful communication.

Preparations for sharing the operation’s success with the world began even before the mission was launched. After the Army and Air Force destroyed nine terrorist camps inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the Ministry of Defence issued a press release at 1:44 a.m.

The first update was posted on social media from the operations room at 1:51 a.m., announcing the success of Operation Sindoor. The Army’s official handle was the first platform to display the operation’s emblem, showing that the mission was accomplished.

The strategic communication team prepared all videos and visuals for the press briefings. They worked day and night to ensure every video clearly shared the intended message. On May 11, before the top military officers’ press conference, a video featuring Shiva Tandav music was shown.

The following day, another video used a line from Ramdhari Singh Dinkar’s poem Rashmirathi: ‘Jab nash manuj par chhata hai, pehle vivek mar jaata hai… Yachna nahi, ran hoga….’

The video was presented in a rock music style. The team carefully selected the background music and visuals to maximise impact. Since then, new approaches continue to be explored in narrative warfare.

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi had recently talked about lessons learned from Operation Sindoor and said that the Army had been well-prepared beforehand. He emphasised that credibility in the information shared is critical because it sustains trust over time. He added that there should never be a vacuum in narrative management.