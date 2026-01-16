Beyond The Big Win: Close Calls, Historic Upsets And Ward‑Level Surprises In The BMC Results 2026

BMC Election Results 2026: With the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance registering a strong win in Mumbai’s Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, the real political drama played out at the ward level, where several contests were decided by razor-thin margins and surprising victories. This highlights how closely voters are weighing their choices across the city.

According to pre-election data, nearly 32 of Mumbai’s 227 wards were expected to be decided by fewer than 1,000 votes and another 55 by less than 2,000 votes. This means that almost two-thirds of the city’s wards could change hands with even small shifts in voter turnout or candidate popularity.

This dynamic highlighted the intense competition beneath the overall victory narrative and pointed to the importance of local issues like potholes, water supply, garbage management and redevelopment concerns (the issues that often outweigh broader ideological messaging in civic polls).

One of the most notable individual wins came from Ward 183 in Dharavi. Congress’s Asha Deepak Kale became the first Congress candidate to win there, defeating a high-profile Shiv Sena rival by 1,450 votes. Her victory stood out because Dharavi, one of Asia’s most densely populated urban settlements, has historically been a difficult battleground for national parties and is often influenced by hyper‑local dynamics of community engagement and service delivery.

In Ward 73, Dipti Waikar, daughter of MP Ravindra Waikar, lost her seat, showing that even established names could not easily win in the civic elections. These narrow outcomes illustrate that even within a dominant overall trend for the Mahayuti, local contests were intensely competitive.

Other interesting ward results showed the impact of smaller parties and new entrants. In Ward 36, first‑time corporator Siddharth Sharma of the BJP won with 13,203 votes, while in Ward 37, Shiv Sena (UBT) regained a seat with 10,981 votes.

These outcomes further highlight how electoral fortunes hinged on individual candidate appeal as much as broad alliance narratives.

Meanwhile, parties like the All India Majlis‑e‑Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) expanded their footprint, winning multiple seats with clear margins and even challenging larger parties in wards like Mankhurd Village (Ward 134), where the AIMIM candidate registered over 2,200 votes more than the nearest rival.

Such performances hint at changing local dynamics and the importance of community‑specific issues even within a landscape dominated by larger political blocs.

Voter turnout patterns also added layers of nuance to the narrative. Mumbai recorded around 52.9% turnout, the second‑best in decades for civic elections, with Bhandup’s Ward 114 recording the highest participation at nearly 65%, while Colaba’s Ward 227 saw barely 21% turnout. These differences show that civic engagement varied across the city, with suburbs seeing strong participation while some parts of South Mumbai had lower turnout, reflecting different priorities among voters.

Taken together, this ward‑wise data reveals that although Mahayuti’s overall victory appears commanding, many individual battles were won or lost on thin margins and local issues beyond headline political alignments. It suggests that political success in Mumbai is becoming increasingly nuanced, with ward‑specific strategies, candidate profiles and micro‑local concerns playing major roles.

As one political observer noted before the polls, this election would not be about sweeping waves but about ward‑by‑ward choices and finely balanced outcomes, a prediction that proved true as narrow victories and unexpected upsets drew the final civic picture.