Beyond The Black Box: Air India 171 Report Points To Critical Fuel Switch Anomaly | Key Takeaways

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has released its preliminary report on the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12. The incident led to the loss of 260 lives, leaving only one survivor. Flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, was headed from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick when it crashed into a hostel complex near the airport just seconds after takeoff. The 15-page report outlined a series of alarming events:

Key takeaways from the preliminary report:

Mid-Air Engine Shutdown: Both engines failed within seconds of takeoff. The report clearly states that the fuel cutoff switches moved from 'RUN' to 'CUTOFF' one after another in just one second, cutting off the fuel to the engines.

Chilling Cockpit Exchange: The cockpit voice recording captures a confused conversation between the pilots. One pilot asks, "Why did you cut off [fuel]?" The other responds, "I didn't." This exchange raises questions about an unintended fuel cutoff.

Emergency Power Deployment: As the engines lost power, the Ram Air Turbine (RAT), a small device meant to provide hydraulic power in emergencies, automatically deployed. CCTV footage confirmed the RAT's deployment.

Unsuccessful Engine Recovery: The pilots tried to restart the engines. Engine 1 showed some signs of recovery, but Engine 2 did not stabilise before the crash. The plane stayed airborne for only 32 seconds, crashing about 0.9 nautical miles from the runway into a hostel building.

Thrust Lever Discrepancy: The thrust levers were found at idle after the crash, but black box data indicated that takeoff thrust was still engaged during the flight, suggesting a disconnect or failure in the system.

Clear Conditions: Fuel samples tested clean with no contamination. The flap setting was 5 degrees, and the landing gear was down, both normal for takeoff. There was no evidence of bird activity or bad weather; the skies were clear, visibility was good, and winds were light.

Pilot Fitness And Experience: The AAIB report confirmed that both pilots had valid credentials, were medically fit, well-rested, and had sufficient experience flying the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Prior Advisory And Inspections: While the report found no immediate evidence of sabotage, it noted a known FAA advisory regarding a possible fuel switch issue on certain models. However, Air India had not conducted the optional inspections suggested by this advisory.

Aircraft Weight and Cargo: The aircraft was within its weight and balance limits for takeoff, and there were no dangerous goods onboard.

The AAIB's preliminary report offers a critical initial overview of this devastating event and sets the stage for a more detailed investigation into the unexplained fuel cutoff and the tragic loss of life.