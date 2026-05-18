Beyond the FTA: PM Modi woos European tech, semiconductors, and green hydrogen giants for 'Make in India'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted the growing strategic convergence between India and Europe and underscored the importance of trusted partnerships in an increasingly complex and uncertain global environment. Addressing the European Round Table for Industry (ERT) in Gothenburg on Sunday, PM Modi emphasised that India and Europe must work together to build resilient and diversified supply chains. He highlighted India’s ambitious infrastructure and energy transformation, including large-scale investments in transport, logistics, renewable energy, green hydrogen and nuclear power.

The Prime Minister invited European industry leaders to partner with India in areas such as telecom and digital infrastructure; AI, semiconductors, electronics, and deep tech manufacturing; green transition and clean energy; infrastructure, mobility and urban transformation; and healthcare and life sciences.

Prime Minister of Sweden, Ulf Kristersson, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, senior European industry leaders, and representatives from leading European and Indian companies participated in the interaction, said the Prime Minister's Office. Prime Minister Modi also welcomed the growing momentum in India-EU relations, including the successful conclusion of negotiations of the landmark India-EU Free Trade Agreement.

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He described the agreement as a transformative economic partnership that would create new opportunities in trade, technology, manufacturing, services and resilient supply chains. He also noted that connectivity projects such as India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor ( IMEC) add new value to India-Europe business partnership.

Prime Minister underlined that India today represents one of the world’s most attractive destinations for investment, innovation and manufacturing. He highlighted India’s rapid economic growth, next-generation economic reforms, ease of doing business, focus on governance, expanding digital public infrastructure, vibrant manufacturing ecosystem and rapidly transforming infrastructure sector. He reiterated India’s vision of "Design for India, Make in India and Export from India” and invited European companies to deepen their engagement with India as a trusted and reliable economic partner.

Prime Minister Modi also underlined the importance of talent mobility, education and skill partnerships between India and Europe. He highlighted India’s young and skilled workforce as a major strength for future global economic growth and emphasized the need to deepen people-to-people ties and innovation partnerships.

PM Modi suggested holding an India-Europe CEOs Round-table annually and creating an India Desk at ERT. The interaction provided an important platform for exchanging views on strengthening India-Europe economic and industrial cooperation and reaffirmed the shared commitment of India and Europe to sustainable growth, technological collaboration and resilient global partnerships, said the Prime Minister's Office.