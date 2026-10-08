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  • /Beyond the silver screen: PM Modi, CMs, ministers and co-stars remember the legend that was Nana Patekar – who said what

Beyond the silver screen: PM Modi, CMs, ministers and co-stars remember the legend that was Nana Patekar – who said what

From PM, CMs, ministers to co-actors, tributes recall Nana Patekar’s film career, social work and lasting impact on audiences.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 08, 2026, 10:53 AM IST|Updated: Oct 08, 2026, 10:53 AM IST
Beyond the silver screen: PM Modi, CMs, ministers and co-stars remember the legend that was Nana Patekar – who said what
Image Credit: (Photo: X)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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