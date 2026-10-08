/Beyond the silver screen: PM Modi, CMs, ministers and co-stars remember the legend that was Nana Patekar – who said what

New Delhi: Nana Patekar’s death at 75 has led to tributes from political leaders, actors and colleagues across India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the veteran performer for his intensity, individuality and distinctive presence in Hindi and Marathi cinema.
Patekar died at 5.20 am on Thursday (October 8) after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. Dr Shekhar Salkar, chief of the Department of Oncology at the Manipal Hospital, told ANI that CPR was administered for 45 minutes and that the actor was in asystole throughout the resuscitation attempt.
A medico-legal case has been completed and a post-mortem examination will be conducted to eastablish the exact reason behind his death.
In a post on X, PM Modi described him as an actor who brought versatility and creativity to every role. He also recalled the frankness with which the actor expressed his views.
“Few actors possessed the intensity, individuality and unmistakable presence that Shri Nana Patekar Ji had. He brought remarkable versatility and creativity to every role and gave us characters that will be remembered for generations. He was also admired for his frank and forthright views, never hesitating to express what he believed in,” the prime minister said.
He also praised Patekar’s contribution to Hindi and Marathi cinema.
“Shri Nana Patekar’s contribution to Hindi and Marathi cinema was immense. His passing leaves a deep void. My condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers. Om Shanti,” he posted.
श्री नाना पाटेकरजी हांचे अभिनयातले वेगळेपण, तीव्रता आनी प्रभावी व्यक्तिमत्त्व हे थोड्याच कलाकारां कडेन आशिल्ले. नाना पाटेकर हाणी आपल्या दरेका भुमिकेंत तुस्त करपासारकी भौमुखी प्रतिभा आनी सृजनशीलताय हाडली तशेच आमकां पिळग्यान पिळग्यो याद उरतली, अशी पात्रां तांणी सिनेमामळार साकारली. उक्त्या आनी सरळ विचारांचो व्यक्ती म्हूण तांची वळख आशिल्ली. आपल्याक जे दिसता ते विचार नाना पाटेकर स्पष्टपणान परगटायील्ले. हिंदी आनी मराठी सिनेमांत नाना पाटेकर हांचें योगदान, भौव मोलादीक आशिल्लें. तांच्या मरणाक लागून, जाल्ले रितेपण कोणूच भरून काडपाक शकना. तांचे कुटुंब, इश्ट आनी असंख्य चाहत्यांच्या दु:खात आमी तांचे वांगडा आसात. ॐ शांति.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2026
श्री नाना पाटेकर यांच्यासारखी झोकून देण्याची वृत्ती, स्वतःचे वेगळेपण आणि एक आगळा प्रभाव फारच मोजक्या अभिनेत्यांमध्ये पाहायला मिळतो. त्यांनी प्रत्येक भूमिकेत विलक्षण विविधता आणि सर्जनशीलता आणत, अनेक पिढ्यांच्या स्मरणात राहतील अशा भूमिका आपल्यासाठी साकारल्या. आपल्या स्पष्ट आणि परखड विचारांसाठीही त्यांचा मोठा आदर केला जायचा, स्वतःच्या विश्वासावर ठाम राहून मत मांडताना ते कधीही डगमगले नाहीत. हिंदी आणि मराठी चित्रपटसृष्टीत श्री नाना पाटेकर यांचे योगदान अफाट होते. त्यांच्या जाण्याने कलाविश्वात एक मोठी पोकळी निर्माण झाली आहे. त्यांचे कुटुंब, मित्रपरिवार आणि असंख्य चाहत्यांप्रती मी संवेदना व्यक्त करतो. ओम शांती!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2026
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recalled Patekar’s contribution to both Marathi and Hindi cinema and his work outside films. He described the actor’s death as a “massive shock to the heart” and remembered their close friendship.
The chief minister said the actor had “gifted an entire era to Marathi and Hindi cinema”. He also recalled the his image as a patriot and his performances in films such as Krantiveer and Natsamrat.
“From Krantiveer to Natsamrat, the powerful and masterful tapestry of acting he wove in his journey has no equal. Thus, his departure as an actor is a profound loss,” Fadnavis wrote on X.
ज्येष्ठ अभिनेते आणि माझे निकटचे मित्र नाना पाटेकर यांची अशी अकाली आणि अचानक ‘एक्झिट’ मनाला मोठा धक्का देणारी आहे. मन प्रचंड दुःखी आहे. नाना जितके पडद्यावर मोठे, तितकेच मनाने सुद्धा मोठे होते. मराठी आणि हिंदी चित्रपटसृष्टीला त्यांनी एक कालखंड दिला. त्यातून प्रामुख्याने एक राष्ट्रभक्त अशीच त्यांची प्रतिमा प्रेक्षकांना भावली. 'क्रांतिवीर' ते 'नटसम्राट' या त्यांच्या प्रवासात जो दमदार आणि कसदार अभिनयाचा पट त्यांनी उभा केला, त्याला तोड नाही. त्यामुळे अभिनेता म्हणून त्यांचे जाणे ही मोठी हानी आहे. परखडपणा, बेधडकपणा हे स्वभावगुण त्यांचे व्यक्तिमत्त्व खुलवणारे ठरले. पण मी मुख्यमंत्री झाल्यापासून त्यांच्यातील हळवा माणूस कायम पाहत आलो आहे. आम्ही जलयुक्त शिवार अभियान हाती घेतले, तेव्हा त्याला पाठिंबा देण्यासाठी स्वतः नाना पुढे आले होते. मकरंद अनासपुरेजी आणि त्यांनी सोबत येत 'नाम फाऊंडेशन'ची स्थापना केली आणि स्वतः शिवारात जाऊन काम केले. शेतकऱ्यांसाठी मदत करणे असो, दुष्काळी कालखंडात मदतीचा हात पुढे करणे असो, नाना कायम अग्रणी राहिले. यंदाही आपण दुष्काळाचा सामना करीत असताना नाना कधीच मागे राहिले नसते, पण ते अचानक सोडून निघून गेले. मी त्यांना भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली अर्पण करतो. त्यांच्या कुटुंबियांच्या, चाहत्यांच्या दुःखात आम्ही सहभागी आहोत. ॐ शांति— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 8, 2026
He also recalled Patekar’s work through the Naam Foundation, which the actor established with Makarand Anaspure. The organisation worked in rural areas on water conservation and watershed management. The chief minister said the actor supported farmers and families affected by drought.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described Patekar’s death as an “irreplaceable loss” to the world of art. He remembered him as a performer, theatre artist and social worker.
“The demise of the renowned actor, powerful theatre artist and sensitive social worker, Padma Shri Nana Patekar ji, is an irreplaceable loss to the world of art,” he said.
प्रख्यात अभिनेता, रंगमंच के सशक्त कलाकार एवं संवेदनशील समाजसेवी, 'पद्म श्री' नाना पाटेकर जी का निधन कला जगत की अपूरणीय क्षति है। उन्होंने अपने विलक्षण अभिनय से भारतीय सिनेमा को समृद्ध किया और अपने सामाजिक सरोकारों से समाज के प्रति अपनी प्रतिबद्धता को भी अभिव्यक्त किया। प्रभु श्री राम से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान तथा शोकाकुल परिजनों एवं प्रशंसकों को यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करें। ॐ शांति।— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 8, 2026
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also remembered the actor’s powerful performances and dialogue delivery.
प्रसिद्ध अभिनेता नाना पाटेकर जी के निधन का अत्यंत दुःखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ। उन्होंने अपने सशक्त अभिनय और प्रभावशाली संवाद से भारतीय सिनेमा में एक विशिष्ट पहचान बनाई। विभिन्न भूमिकाओं में उनके जीवंत अभिनय ने हिंदी सिनेमा को समृद्ध किया। उनका निधन फ़िल्म व कला जगत के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि पुण्यात्मा को श्रीचरणों में स्थान एवं शोकाकुल परिजनों व प्रशंसकों को यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करें। ॐ शांति !— Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) October 8, 2026
Odisha’s former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik recalled the actor’s distinctive dialogue delivery and his ability to portray complex characters.
Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of veteran actor #NanaPatekar. His distinctive dialogue delivery and ability to essay complex characters with ease has earned him a special place in Indian cinema. My condolences to the bereaved family members, friends and fans. Om Shanti.— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) October 8, 2026
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said Patekar had been part of the lives of cinema audiences for more than five decades.
“Through his powerful acting, Nana Patekar dominated the hearts of discerning audiences for over five decades via Marathi and Hindi cinema. With his distinctive style of dialogue delivery, he immortalised many characters in films and created his unique identity. His departure is a great loss to the Indian film industry,” he said.
The minister also recalled the actor’s work through the Naam Foundation, particularly its efforts in water conservation and watershed management. He said the Patekar had helped families of farmers who died by suicide.
भारतीय चित्रपट सृष्टीतील दिग्गज अभिनेते नाना पाटेकर यांच्या निधनाचे वृत्त अतिशय धक्कादायक आणि दुःखद आहे. त्यांना माझी भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली. नानांचे आणि माझे अतिशय जवळचे आणि मैत्रीपूर्ण संबंध होते. आपल्या दमदार अभिनयाने पाच दशकांहून अधिक काळ नाना पाटेकर यांनी मराठी व हिंदी चित्रपटांच्या माध्यमातून रसिक प्रेक्षकांच्या मनावर अधिराज्य गाजवले. आपल्या वैशिष्ट्यपूर्ण संवाद शैलीने त्यांनी चित्रपटातील अनेक पात्रे अजरामर केली व आपली वेगळी ओळख निर्माण केली. त्यांचे जाणे ही भारतीय चित्रपटसृष्टीची मोठी हानी आहे. 'नाम फाऊंडेशन'च्या माध्यमातून पाणी संरक्षण, संचयन क्षेत्रांत महाराष्ट्राच्या ग्रामीण भागात त्यांनी केलेले कार्य उल्लेखनीय आणि महत्त्वपूर्ण आहे. आत्महत्या केलेल्या शेतकऱ्यांच्या कुटुंबीयांसाठी त्यांनी दिलेला मदतीचा हात अनेक कुटुंबांचा आधार बनला. नाना एक उत्तम कलाकार-अभिनेते असण्याबरोबरच समाजाप्रती संवेदनशील असलेले एक व्यक्तिमत्त्व होते. ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्म्यास शांती प्रदान करो. ॐ शांती.— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) October 8, 2026
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar remembered Patekar’s work in theatre and cinema and his association with social causes. She also recalled the actor’s relationship with the Pawar family.
“Nana shared a very close, affectionate and warm bond with respected Ajit Dada. He always stood by our family through every moment of happiness and sorrow. Therefore, the void created by his passing is deeply personal and particularly painful for me and my entire family,” she said.
अभिनयाचा एक युगपुरुष हरपला… ज्येष्ठ अभिनेते नाना पाटेकर यांच्या निधनाची बातमी मनाला अक्षरशः चटका लावणारी आहे. अभिनयाचा अस्सल आविष्कार आणि संवेदनशील सामाजिक जाणिवांचा सुंदर संगम असलेल्या नानांनी रंगभूमीपासून रुपेरी पडद्यापर्यंत आपल्या दमदार अभिनयाने असंख्य व्यक्तिरेखा अजरामर केल्या. ‘नटसम्राट’, ‘क्रांतिवीर’, ‘परिंदा’ यांसारख्या कलाकृतींमधून त्यांनी आपल्या अभिनयाची अमीट छाप उमटवली. नाना पाटेकर यांचे दादांशी अतिशय जिव्हाळ्याचे आणि आपुलकीचे संबंध होते. त्यामुळे त्यांच्या निधनाने झालेली पोकळी माझ्यासाठी आणि आमच्या कुटुंबासाठीही विशेष दुःखद आहे. कलेसोबतच सामाजिक बांधिलकी जपत त्यांनी समाजातील वंचित घटक आणि शेतकरी बांधवांसाठी केलेले कार्यही सदैव प्रेरणादायी राहील. आज अभिनयविश्वातील एक संवेदनशील मन, एक दमदार आवाज आणि एक अस्सल कलाकार हरपला आहे. या अष्टपैलू, संवेदनशील कलाकाराला माझी भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली. नानांच्या स्मृती, त्यांच्या भूमिका आणि त्यांचे अमूल्य योगदान सदैव आपल्या मनात जिवंत राहील.— Sunetra Ajit Pawar (@SunetraA_Pawar) October 8, 2026
Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar said he had spoken to Patekar just two days before his death about an event. According to him, the actor told him that he was in Goa for a film shoot and would attend the programme afterwards.
Shelar also recalled Patekar’s work for farmers, soldiers, police personnel and young people facing drug addiction. He said the Maharashtra government would announce details for the public to pay their last respects, the funeral procession and the last rites.
Patekar’s death also brought emotional reactions from actors who had worked with him.
Riteish Deshmukh, who shared screen space with him in Bluffmaster! and Housefull 5, said he was “shocked beyond words”. He remembered his co-actor’s ability to handle serious, villainous and comic roles and described him as a “hero off screen” for his charitable work.
I am shocked beyond words. Feels like a truck has hit me. Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Nana Patekar ji. An actor par excellence, incomparable to anyone, he carved his place in people’s hearts with his own unique style and brand of acting. There wasn’t a role or a character he couldn’t perform. He aced it all — a larger-than-life hero, a terrifying villain or be it his poker-faced comedy. He was a hero off screen too, and worked tirelessly through his charity for the good of the people. I had the privilege of sharing screen space with him in Bluffmaster and Housefull 5, but working with him in a Marathi film will forever remain my unfulfilled desire. My heartfelt and deepest condolences to his family, loved ones, and the millions of his well-wishers. Truly, the end of an era. Thank you for your wisdom, your chats with me, the pat on my back, the shared laughter and for enriching me as a person. Rest in glory !!!!— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 8, 2026
आज शब्द थिजले आहेत, काळजावर जणू वीज कोसळली आहे. नाना गेले... या एका वाक्याने मन सुन्न, निःशब्द झाले आहे. तुम्ही अभिनयाचे आकाश होतात, ज्याला तुलनेची सीमा नव्हती. तुमच्या अनोख्या शैलीने रसिकांच्या हृदयात तुम्ही अढळ घर केले. कधी पडद्यावरचा तेजस्वी नायक, कधी अंगावर शहारे आणणारा खलनायक, तर कधी गंभीर चेहऱ्यामागचा खट्याळ विनोद, प्रत्येक रंग तुमच्या अभिनयात खुलून आला. पडद्यावर तुम्ही हीरो होतात, पण पडद्यामागे त्याहूनही मोठे. तुमच्या संस्थेतून वाहत राहिली माणुसकीची निरंतर धारा. 'ब्लफमास्टर' आणि 'हाउसफुल ५' मध्ये तुमच्यासोबत पडदा वाटून घेतला, हे माझे भाग्य. पण एका मराठी चित्रपटात तुमच्यासोबत काम करणे, ही अपूर्ण ओढ आयुष्यभर उरी राहील. तुमचे बोल, तुमच्या गप्पा, पाठीवरची ती कौतुकाची थाप, सोबत केलेले ते खळखळते हसू, ही माझी करी कमाई. कुटुंबीयांना, आप्तेष्टांना आणि लाखो चाहत्यांना माझी मनःपूर्वक सांत्वना. खरच आज एका युगाचा अस्त झाला आहे. भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली.— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 8, 2026
Akshay Kumar, who worked with Patekar in Welcome and Housefull 5, remembered his voice, intensity and honesty in performances.
“Really saddened by the news of Nana ji’s passing. He was one of those rare actors who never needed to do too much to make you sit up and watch. That voice, that intensity, that honesty in every performance… he was completely his own,” he wrote on X.
Really saddened by the news of Nana ji’s passing. He was one of those rare actors who never needed to do too much to make you sit up and watch. That voice, that intensity, that honesty in every performance… he was completely his own. I feel fortunate that we got to work together in Welcome, and then again more recently in Housefull 5. There are so many memories from those sets that I’ll always hold close. Nana ji was truly one of a kind. It’s hard to believe you’re gone. Thank you for all the memories. You will be missed more than words can say.— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 8, 2026
Actor Adil Hussain also mourned Patekar’s death, saying his work had inspired many people, including himself.
Patekar began his film career with 'Gaman' in 1978. His performances in 'Parinda', 'Prahar', 'Angaar', 'Krantiveer', 'Tiranga', 'Khamoshi: The Musical' and 'Ab Tak Chhappan' established him as one of the most recognisable performers in Hindi and Marathi cinema.
He won three National Film Awards during his career and received the Padma Shri in 2013. His popular roles also included Uday Shetty in 'Welcome', a character that introduced his work to another generation of filmgoers.
Patekar continued working in films in his seventies. He appeared in 'Housefull 5', which starred Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh. He also played a police officer in Vishal Bhardwaj’s 'O’Romeo', featuring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri and had a cameo in 'Subedar', starring Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan.
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