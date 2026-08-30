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Beyond the surface: Why INS Nipun changes India’s undersea warfare game

Nipun is about 119 metres long and 22.8 metres wide, and she weighs around 10,500 tons. Her top speed is about 18 knots. But speed is not her real strength. Her real strength is patience. She can stay out at sea for long stretches and carry out very specialised work far below the surface. Very few ships in the world are built for this job.

Published: Aug 30, 2026, 05:14 PM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 05:14 PM IST
Beyond the surface: Why INS Nipun changes India’s undersea warfare game
Image Credit: Photo Credit: Meta/AI

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