/Beyond the surface: Why INS Nipun changes India’s undersea warfare game

To understand her value, picture the sea as a dark world where the water presses down on the body with great force. Ordinary diving is like holding your breath and going down for a short while. After some time the diver must come up, rest, and go down again. This wastes hours and puts strain on the body. Saturation diving works differently. On Nipun, divers live inside a special pressurised chamber on board. The air pressure inside is kept the same as the pressure at the depth where they are working. The body gets used to it. From this safe home under pressure, they go out, work, and return without the repeated up-and-down strain. They can examine wrecks, repair underwater fittings, and remain on one job for days instead of hours.