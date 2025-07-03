BH Series Number Plates: What It Is, Who Can Get It And Why It Matters

New Delhi: A job that keeps moving. A life split between cities. Frequent state transfers. For many, this is routine. For such people, vehicle paperwork turns into a headache. The BH series number plate offers a solution.

The government introduced this system in August 2021. It only applies to newly purchased private vehicles. Commercial vehicles are excluded.

The plate looks like any other, except for the letters “BH” – an abbreviation of Bharat. The format is simple – the year of registration, followed by “BH”, then four digits and finally two letters denoting vehicle category. For example, 22BH 4567AB.

The difference lies in the flexibility. Regular number plates are state-specific. BH plates are valid nationwide. No matter where you go, you do not need to re-register.

This means fewer rules to track, fewer forms to fill and fewer risks of getting penalised. It also helps with insurance. If your vehicle is not properly registered in the state you are in, insurance claims can get rejected. With BH plates, this worry disappears.

There is a financial angle too. With regular plates, buyers must pay road tax upfront usually for 15 years. With a BH plate, road tax is paid in two-year blocks. Every two years, you renew. Tax is calculated on the vehicle price, excluding GST.

Selling the vehicle also becomes easier. You can sell it to someone in any state without worrying about registration hassles. The BH plate stays valid.

So who can get one?

According to a 2023 press release from the Press Information Bureau, 26 states and union territories have implemented the BH series registration.

Eligible individuals include central and state government employees, defence personnel, employees of public sector banks and civil services staff.

Private-sector professionals can apply too, but only if their company has offices in four or more states or union territories.

The application process is online. No RTO visit needed. Applicants can either log in to the Ministry of Road Transport’s VAHAN portal or go through an authorised automobile dealer.

Private sector employees need to submit Form 60, a work certificate and employment ID. Documents are verified. The RTO then approves the request. After paying the required motor vehicle tax, the BH registration is generated.

What about downsides?

Auto experts say the benefits far outweigh any drawbacks. But a few concerns exist. If the vehicle was purchased on a loan, banks may ask for a No Objection Certificate. Some banks have not yet updated their policies for BH plates.

Also, switching back to a regular state-specific plate later can be a long process. Tax slabs for BH plates vary. Vehicles under Rs 10 lakh attract 8% tax. Those between Rs 10-20 lakh fall under 10%. Anything above that is taxed at 12%. Diesel vehicles attract 2% extra, while electric vehicles get a 2% rebate.

In short, for people on the move, the BH number plate brings relief. It simplifies the journey. Cuts the red tape. And gives your car the freedom to move with you.