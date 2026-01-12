'Bhabhi Is Here' Moment Goes Viral: Waiter Dines With Girlfriend At His Workplace Restaurant

Viral Video: A heartwarming video shared on X (formerly Twitter) has gone viral after it captured a simple yet emotional moment between a young couple at a restaurant. The clip shows a woman surprising her boyfriend by visiting the restaurant where he works as a waiter and asking to have dinner with him there.

According to the viral video, the woman arrived at the restaurant and sat at a table where her boyfriend was serving. She requested that he sit with her and have dinner together. The restaurant staff quickly noticed the moment and began teasing the waiter, calling out, "Bhabhi’s here, Bhabhi’s here!"--creating a light and cheerful atmosphere.

As seen in the clip, the restaurant was not very crowded at the time. The waiter, clearly nervous and blushing, went to seek permission from his manager before joining his girlfriend at the table.

The caption of the video posted on X reads: “Nowadays, it's rare to find a girl like this. Now all are gold diggers who want a guy with 50cr LPA. Very few women stay with strugglers. Day made-happy to see."



Manager’s Approval Wins Hearts

The person recording the video can be heard hoping that the restaurant manager would allow the couple to dine together. Moments later, the waiter returned, smiling and visibly shy, suggesting that permission had been granted.

The camera then focused on the woman, who was seen smiling and blushing while waiting. Soon after, the waiter sat beside her, and another staff member brought a menu for the couple. The video maker then said, “Some owners are really nice too,” appreciating the management’s gesture.

Social Media Reacts

The video quickly gained attention on social media, with many users praising the couple’s bond. Several netizens said that in today’s world, where financial status often defines relationships, such moments of support and love are rare.

One user commented, “It’s difficult to find this type of girl.”

However, not everyone was convinced. Some users questioned whether the video was genuine, calling it scripted. One comment read, “All these are scripted videos. No desi girl would give this much importance to such a poor guy.”

Despite the mixed reactions, the video continues to circulate widely, sparking discussions on love, class, and authenticity on social media platforms.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)