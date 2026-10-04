/Bhadohi is now Sant Ravidas Nagar: Why has its name changed 5 times in 32 years? The history and politics behind it

New Delhi: Carved out of Varanasi in 1994, Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh’s carpet hub, has been caught in a relentless 30-year identity tug-of-war. Now, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announcing that that the district would once again be known as Sant Ravidas Nagar Bhadohi, the changing name is becoming a tactical political move ahead of the crucial 2027 assembly elections in the state.
The announcement was made on October 4 at a programme in Bhadohi. Yogi said the district, known for its carpet industry, would now be named after Sant Ravidas. He also announced 112 development projects worth more than Rs 1,340 crore at the event.
The timing has added a political angle to the decision. Sant Ravidas is an important leader for Dalit communities, and Uttar Pradesh has a large Scheduled Caste (SC) population. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been increasing its outreach among Dalit voters as it prepares for the upcoming polls.
Bhadohi was separated from Varanasi on June 30, 1994, during the Mulayam Singh Yadav government. It was initially named Bhadohi.
The first major change came in December 1997, when the Mayawati government renamed it Sant Ravidas Nagar. The name was associated with Sant Ravidas, the 15th-16th century saint whose birthplace is traditionally identified as Seer Govardhanpur in Varanasi.
The name changed again in November 1999. The BJP government headed by Ram Prakash Gupta adopted Sant Ravidas Nagar Bhadohi, bringing the old name back along with Sant Ravidas Nagar. The Bhadohi name also held importance for the region’s carpet industry.
The next change came after the Samajwadi Party (SP) returned to power in the state. In December 2014, the Akhilesh Yadav government restored the name Bhadohi. That name was used for the district until Yogi's latest announcement.
That makes the October 2026 announcement the fifth change in the district's official name since its creation.
The BJP had started a year-long campaign around the 650th birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas earlier this year. On July 29, Yogi launched the Shri Guru Ravidas Maharaj Samrasta Sankalp Abhiyan in Varanasi.
The programme is scheduled to run until Sant Ravidas' birth anniversary on February 20, 2027. The chief minister had announced the proposed renaming of Bhadohi on the same occasion.
Sant Ravidas is remembered as a medieval saint and social reformer. His birthplace at Seer Govardhanpur in Varanasi attracts followers from across the country. The decision to name the neighbouring district after him gives the BJP another way to associate its political messaging with a leader who has a strong place in Dalit social and religious life.
The BJP has also taken several organisational steps aimed at strengthening its reach among SCs in the state. On October 1, the party announced a 43-member state team for its SC Morcha. It also appointed regional presidents for all six organisational regions – western UP, Braj, Kanpur, Awadh, Kashi and Gorakhpur.
The party had begun this outreach earlier. In 2025, its SC Morcha planned to reach 6,000 influential Dalit personalities across the six regions, with 1,000 people targeted in each region. The outreach included Jatavs, Pasis, Koris and Dhobis.
SCs account for more than one-fifth of Uttar Pradesh's population, according to estimates based on the 2011 Census. The Jatav community forms a large part of the state's Dalit population and has historically been associated with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).
The BJP's ongoing outreach follows the SP’s use of the PDA formula, standing for Pichhda, Dalit and Alpsankhyak (backwards, Dalits and minorities). The party used the formula during the 2024 Lok Sabha election and is carrying it into preparations for the 2027 Assembly contest.
The renaming therefore forms part of a series of political and organisational efforts in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP is celebrating Sant Ravidas' 650th birth anniversary, expanding its SC Morcha structure and giving more space to Dalit leaders in its organisation. The return of Sant Ravidas Nagar Bhadohi adds another piece to that campaign ahead of the 2027 election.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.