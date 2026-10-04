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  • /Bhadohi is now Sant Ravidas Nagar: Why has its name changed 5 times in 32 years? The history and politics behind it

Bhadohi is now Sant Ravidas Nagar: Why has its name changed 5 times in 32 years? The history and politics behind it

The district was created in 1994 after being carved out of Varanasi. Its name changed under different state governments in 1997, 1999 and 2014 before Yogi Adityanath’s latest announcement. The decision also comes as the BJP steps up its outreach to Scheduled Caste communities in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 04, 2026, 10:21 PM IST|Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 10:21 PM IST
Bhadohi is now Sant Ravidas Nagar: Why has its name changed 5 times in 32 years? The history and politics behind it
Image Credit: CM Adityanath at the 49th International Carpet Fair in Bhadohi last year. His government announced on July 29, 2026, that the district would again be known as Sant Ravidas Nagar. (Photo: ANI)

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