/Bhadohi is now Sant Ravidas Nagar: Why has its name changed 5 times in 32 years? The history and politics behind it

New Delhi: Carved out of Varanasi in 1994, Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh’s carpet hub, has been caught in a relentless 30-year identity tug-of-war. Now, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announcing that that the district would once again be known as Sant Ravidas Nagar Bhadohi, the changing name is becoming a tactical political move ahead of the crucial 2027 assembly elections in the state.