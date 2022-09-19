Bhagwant Mann forms 3-member all-women SIT to probe Chandigarh University objectionable video leak case

New Delhi: On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Police on Monday (September 19, 2022) formed a three-member all-women special investigation team to probe the allegations levelled by students of Chandigarh University that a hosteller had recorded several objectionable videos of women students in the common washroom. The police informed that the SIT has been formed under the supervision of senior IPS officer Gurpreet Kaur Deo.

"The team will thoroughly probe the case and no person involved will be spared," Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

"Investigations are going on at full pace," he added.

Yadav also urged people and the students not to go by the rumours.

"I want to make two assurances to the students, parents and the community at large--firstly, we would respect the privacy and dignity of all individuals. Secondly, we will investigate thoroughly and whoever is involved will not be spared...," he said.

"I want to appeal to everyone to maintain calm and peace and not pay heed to rumours. A lot of content is being circulated on social media, which is sometimes unverified and uncorroborated. So, I would say look at authentic channels for information. All of us as members of the society have the duty to preserve peace and harmony," the Punjab DGP added.

On directions of CM @BhagwantMann a three-member all-women SIT to investigate #ChandigarhUniversity case, under the supervision of senior IPS officer Gurpreet Deo. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/0iIycg5Tqt — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) September 19, 2022

Appeal to everyone to maintain peace and harmony. Don’t fall to unverified rumours.Let’s work together for peace in society. (3/3) September 19, 2022

It is notable that protests rocked the Chandigarh University campus in Punjab's Mohali on Saturday as some students claimed a girl hosteller recorded several objectionable videos of women students in the common washroom and leaked them.

The university, however, dismissed these allegations as "false and baseless".

Police also said that the student appeared to have shared a video of only herself with a 23-year-old "boyfriend" and no objectionable video of any other student was found.

She was arrested shortly while her alleged boyfriend was nabbed from Himachal on Sunday. A 31-year-old man, too, was apprehended from the hill state on Sunday evening. The duo was then handed over to the Punjab Police.

Meanwhile, the university suspended two wardens for negligence and declared "non-teaching days" till September 24.

(With agency inputs)