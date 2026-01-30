Bhagwant Mann govt distributes ₹271 crore in scholarships to 2.7 lakh dalit students under mission rangla Punjab

Launching the distribution of scholarships to more than 2.7 lakh Scheduled Caste (SC) students at the PAP Ground in Jalandhar, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said the ₹271 crore Post-Matric Scholarship under the ‘Mission Rangla Punjab’ drive reflects a fundamental shift in governance priorities, asserting that while Congress, the Akalis and the BJP remained preoccupied with family interests, AAP has focused squarely on securing the future of Punjab’s children.

Highlighting a 35 percent rise in beneficiaries since 2020–21, the Chief Minister said the surge was the result of genuine education reforms, not tokenism, and stressed that scholarships are not mere financial aid but a tool of self-reliance, correcting years of systemic neglect in which delayed and diverted funds had even prevented students from appearing in examinations.

Sharing a few snippets from the event on X, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann stated: “At the PAP Ground in Jalandhar today, scholarships were distributed to Scheduled Caste students, marking the beginning of disbursement to more than 2.5 lakh children across the state. The primary objective of this initiative is to ensure that children from needy families are able to pursue higher education. Compared to 2020–21, the number of students receiving scholarships has increased by 35 percent in 2024–25. This scholarship is not merely financial assistance but a powerful means of making students self-reliant. The effort is to ensure that no child is deprived of education or forced to abandon their dreams due to lack of money.”

Addressing students at a scholarship disbursement function, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “From scam to ‘Punjab Shine’, the Post-Matric Scholarship has become a powerful instrument of social transformation. This ambitious scheme has given wings to the dreams of millions of Scheduled Caste students who are pursuing higher education,” drawing thunderous applause from beneficiaries present at the venue.

Recalling the period between 2017 and 2020, the Chief Minister said that the scheme had been virtually stalled, leading educational institutions to withhold degrees of students. “A scam took place under this scheme and every Punjabi was anguished by it. The then minister in charge of the department betrayed their own community by illegally minting money meant for the education of children from weaker sections,” he said, adding that funds meant for SC students were usurped, depriving them of their rightful opportunities.

Emphasising the transformative power of education, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “Education is the only key to changing the destiny of the weaker and underprivileged sections. Unfortunately, successive governments deliberately kept these students away from books. Today, our government is giving them a chance to realise their dreams and excel in life.” Congratulating parents, he added that their sacrifices and hard work were the real source of inspiration for students to move forward through education.

The Chief Minister recited Sant Ram Udaasi’s poem Maghda Rahin Ve Surja Kammian De Vehre from the stage. “This poem is very close to my heart and has always inspired people to believe in hard work,” he said, urging youth to remain grounded, set clear goals and pursue them with dedication, as hard work alone leads to success.

Welcoming the gathering, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said the function was aimed at spreading the light of education to every corner of Punjab. He said, “This scheme reflects our government’s commitment to social justice and is rooted in Babasaheb Ambedkar’s belief that education is the most powerful weapon to eliminate social inequality.”

Highlighting the impact of the scheme, the Chief Minister said it was enabling students to transform their destiny and contribute to making India a global frontrunner. “The objective is to connect economically weaker Scheduled Caste students with higher education. The scheme is meant for families with an annual income below ₹2.50 lakh and is being implemented in Punjab with complete transparency,” he said.

Sharing key achievements, Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “The number of beneficiaries has increased unprecedentedly. Compared to 2020–21, there has been a 35 percent increase in beneficiaries in 2024–25.” He added that the budget had been enhanced from ₹245 crore to ₹271 crore, underlining that it was the Punjab government’s duty to ensure the well-being of every section of society.

“For the first time, bio-authentication has been made mandatory for students, heads of institutions and nodal officers to prevent fraud,” he said.

The Chief Minister said a new accountability system had been introduced on the Dr Ambedkar Scholarship Portal. “The Post-Matric Scholarship is not just financial assistance. It is a pathway to self-reliance. We are firmly committed to ensuring that no talented child’s dream remains unfulfilled due to lack of money,” he reiterated.

Linking the initiative to Babasaheb Ambedkar’s philosophy, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said education had been placed at the centre of governance. “No freebie or concession card can eliminate poverty or social evils. Education alone can break this vicious cycle by raising living standards,” he said, adding that the government was making relentless efforts to improve the quality of education to empower the common people.

He said, “The Punjab government is simultaneously rejuvenating the education and health sectors. Schools of Eminence have been set up across Punjab, equipped with smart classrooms, modern laboratories and playgrounds. Teachers and principals are being sent abroad for specialised training to familiarise them with modern teaching practices and prepare students for global competition.”

Expressing pride, the Chief Minister said Punjab had topped the National Achievement Survey, surpassing even Kerala. “Government schools have become temples of the modern era, illuminating thousands of young lives,” he said, noting that students were being provided coaching for competitive exams such as Armed Forces preparation, NEET, JEE, CLAT and NIFT.

He said it was heartening that students from government schools had qualified for JEE Mains, JEE Advanced and NEET. Referring to healthcare reforms, Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “Under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, cashless treatment up to ₹10 lakh is being provided to all 65 lakh families in Punjab, without any income condition, including government employees and pensioners.”

Stating that Punjab had become the first state to provide free healthcare to all citizens, he said 881 Aam Aadmi Clinics were offering free treatment daily. He added that over the last four years, 63,027 government jobs had been given transparently, without bribe or recommendation. “Since 2022, 90 percent households are receiving free electricity and, for the first time, farmers are getting more than eight hours of uninterrupted daytime power during the paddy season,” he said.

The Chief Minister said 6,900 kilometres of 18,349 watercourses had been revived to ensure water reaches tail ends. He noted that after commemorating the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji, the government would also celebrate the upcoming 650th Parkash Purab of Guru Ravidass Ji on a grand scale, with a series of events planned across the state.

Taking a dig at traditional political parties, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “They are unable to digest the fact that the son of a common man is governing Punjab effectively. People have lost faith in these parties because of their anti-people and anti-Punjab approach. They were more concerned about their own families than Punjab and Punjabis, which is why they have been shown the door.”

On the occasion, Cabinet Ministers Harpal Singh Cheema and Dr Baljit Kaur also addressed the gathering.

Beneficiary students shared emotional testimonies. Dilpreet Singh, pursuing MBBS, thanked CM Bhagwant Singh Mann for “turning Dilpreet Singh into Dr Dilpreet,” saying words fell short to express his gratitude. Harshita, a BA LLB student, said the scheme had made her dreams a reality and proved that the government delivers on its promises.

Sursangam Kaur said the scholarship had given wings to her aspirations, while Dilpreet Singh from Lamrin Skill University said the scheme played a decisive role despite his family’s weak financial condition. Navansh Sidhu from DIPS College, Dhilwan, said he came from a humble background and that his dreams had come true through this initiative, thanking the Chief Minister for the visionary step to support underprivileged students.

Prominent dignitaries present included Cabinet Ministers Hardeep Singh Mundian and Mohinder Bhagat, Lok Sabha MP Raj Kumar Chabbewal, Rajya Sabha MP Sant Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal, MLA Balkar Singh, Chairman Punjab State Cooperative Agricultural Development Bank Pawan Tinu, Chairman Punjab State Safai Karamchari Commission Chandan Grewal, and others.

