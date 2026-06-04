Bhagwant Mann Govt expands Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana; 17 more procedures approved in private hospitals

In a move expected to ease pressure on government hospitals and bring healthcare closer to thousands of patients, the Bhagwant Mann Government has allowed 17 additional medical procedures to be carried out at empanelled private hospitals under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana (MMSY). The decision, coupled with the inclusion of individuals living alone in the scheme, marks a significant expansion of the state's universal health insurance scheme.

For countless families across Punjab, a hospital visit often means long queues, crowded wards and anxious waits for treatment. In an important step towards reducing that burden, the state government has broadened access to healthcare by permitting 17 medical procedures, previously restricted to government hospitals, to be performed at empanelled private institutions under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana.

The decision has effectively shortened the list of procedures reserved exclusively for government hospitals, opening the door for beneficiaries to seek treatment at a much larger network of healthcare providers. Health minister Dr Balbir Singh shared that the move will improve accessibility, particularly in districts where specialised services are scarce or government facilities are struggling with heavy patient loads. “This is expected to reduce pressure on major government facilities, shorten waiting times, and improve access to timely care,” he said.

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The newly approved procedures cover a wide range of medical specialities, which will help people get treated closer to their homes instead of travelling long distances to overcrowded tertiary hospitals.

In Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) care, patients can now undergo fracture setting of the nasal bone and adenoidectomy at empanelled private hospitals. These are common procedures that often require timely intervention, especially among children and accident victims.

General Surgery has witnessed one of the largest expansions. Procedures such as hydrocele operations, incision and drainage of abscesses, appendicectomy, and both open and laparoscopic gall bladder surgeries have now been brought within the ambit of private hospitals participating in the scheme. For many patients, this could mean shorter waiting periods and treatment closer to home.

Women’s healthcare has also received considerable attention. The expanded list includes medical termination of pregnancy beyond 12 weeks, hysterotomy, hospitalisation for antenatal complications, and examination under anaesthesia for minor girls, unmarried sexually inactive women and survivors of sexual abuse.

These additions will help ensure more timely and accessible care for vulnerable patients. Similarly, eye care and orthopaedic services have been strengthened. Ophthalmology procedures such as pterygium excision and entropion correction can now be performed at empanelled private hospitals. Orthopaedic patients will also benefit from access to surgeries involving tendon release, treatment of small-joint injuries and corrective operations for ankle fractures. Package rates for the newly approved procedures range from ₹2,000 to ₹27,800.

The announcement comes alongside another noteworthy expansion of the scheme. People living alone, including senior citizens, widows and others residing independently, are now eligible for coverage.

Previously, the universal health insurance programme was limited to families with at least two members. The benefit has also been extended to parents whose children are settled abroad. Applicants will be required to provide valid Punjab Aadhaar and Voter Identity cards, while those below 18 years must furnish birth certificates. Independent residents seeking enrolment must submit a declaration that will be verified by local elected representatives before approval.

According to a report from the State health agency (SHA), nearly 65 lakh families are already covered under the scheme. At present, 824 hospitals, including government, central government and empanelled private institutions, are providing treatment. Covering nearly 2,300 diseases and medical procedures, the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana continues to evolve as a vital healthcare lifeline, bringing the promise of cashless treatment within reach of more Punjabis than ever before.