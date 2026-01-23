Bhagwant Mann govt implements Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, ensures cashless treatment up to Rs 10 lakh for every family

CHANDIGARH: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the Punjab Government has implemented the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, a landmark and path-breaking healthcare initiative that ensures every resident of the state has access to quality medical treatment without financial hardship. The scheme provides cashless medical treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh per family per year and is widely regarded as one of the most comprehensive and universal healthcare programmes in the country.

With this initiative, Punjab has set a new national benchmark by offering universal health coverage without any income limit or exclusion, a feature unmatched by any other health insurance scheme currently operational anywhere in India.

What is Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna

Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna is a universal health insurance scheme introduced by the Bhagwant Singh Mann-led Punjab Government to provide free and cashless medical treatment to families across the state through empanelled government and private hospitals. Under the scheme, all treatment expenses are settled directly between hospitals and the implementing agencies, ensuring that patients do not have to make any out-of-pocket payments.

Eligibility Under the Scheme

The scheme applies to all bona fide residents of Punjab and has been made fully universal by removing all income and category-based restrictions. Families with a valid Punjab Voter ID are eligible for enrolment, while children below the age of 18 are covered through the Voter ID of their parent or guardian. Government employees, pensioners, and individuals engaged on contractual, outsourcing, or consultancy basis under Punjab Government departments, corporations, trusts, and societies are also eligible. There is no income limit under the scheme.

Coverage and Beneficiaries

Under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, health cards will be issued to approximately 65 lakh families, covering nearly three crore citizens across Punjab. Each eligible family is entitled to cashless medical treatment of up to ?10 lakh per year. The earlier coverage limit of ?5 lakh has been doubled, significantly strengthening health protection and financial security for families.

Issuance of Health Cards

Health cards under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna serve as the key access document for availing cashless treatment. These cards can be obtained through facilitation centres, Common Service Centres, or online registration using Aadhaar Card and Punjab Voter ID. To ensure maximum enrolment, trained youth club members will also assist families through door-to-door outreach across the state.

Medical Treatments and Services Covered

More than 2,300 treatment packages have been included under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, covering secondary and tertiary healthcare services across a wide range of medical specialties such as orthopedics, general medicine, cardiology, neurology, nephrology, urology, and oncology. The scheme includes major treatments such as heart procedures, cancer treatment, kidney dialysis and transplant, brain and spine surgeries, knee and hip replacement, cataract surgery, maternity and newborn care, accident and emergency services, ICU care, as well as pre-hospitalisation and post-hospitalisation services. Diagnostic services related to treatment are also covered.

Hospitals Empanelled Under the Scheme

Under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, cashless healthcare services are being provided to beneficiaries through a robust and extensive network of empanelled hospitals spanning government institutions, private hospitals, public–private partnership facilities, and medical colleges across Punjab. As of date, a total of 823 hospitals have been empanelled under the scheme, ensuring wide geographical coverage as well as access to medical college-level care throughout the state. This network includes four government medical colleges, four private medical colleges, and one medical college operating in public–private partnership mode. In addition, 23 district hospitals, 41 sub-divisional hospitals, and 151 community health centres have been brought under the scheme, strengthening access to healthcare at the district and sub-district levels.

The private sector forms a significant component of the network, with 559 private hospitals empanelled under MMSY. Major private hospitals included under the scheme are PIMS Medical and Education Charitable Society, Jalandhar; Adesh Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Bathinda; Chintpurni Medical College and Hospital, Pathankot; RIMT Medical College and Hospital, Fatehgarh Sahib; Gian Sagar Medical College, Patiala; Neelam Hospital, Patiala; Shri Guru Ram Dass Charitable Hospital, Amritsar; Capitol Hospital, Jalandhar; Sohana Hospital, SAS Nagar; and Amar Hospital, SAS Nagar. The Punjab Government will continue to expand the empanelled hospital network to further strengthen access to cashless treatment across the state.

Where Treatment Can Be Availed

Beneficiaries can avail cashless treatment at any empanelled government or private hospital across Punjab. Empanelled hospitals located in Chandigarh are also included, allowing beneficiaries access to treatment beyond the state where required.

How Cashless Treatment Works

To avail treatment, beneficiaries are required to present their Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna health card at the empanelled hospital. Treatment is provided without any payment by the patient. After completion of treatment, the hospital submits the claim for reimbursement, and payment is released within fifteen days. The Punjab Government has already paid the advance premium to the insurance company to ensure uninterrupted services.

Implementation and Financial Provision

The scheme is being implemented through a hybrid model. Insurance coverage of ?1 lakh per family is provided by United India Insurance Company, while the remaining coverage up to Rs 10 lakh is borne by the Punjab Government through the State Health Agency. A budgetary provision of ?1,200 crore has been made to ensure smooth and sustained implementation.

Objective of Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna

The Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna reflects the Bhagwant Singh Mann Government’s commitment to ensuring that no citizen of Punjab is forced to delay or forgo medical treatment due to financial constraints. By offering universal, cashless healthcare without discrimination, the scheme positions Punjab as a national leader in public healthcare reform.