Bhagwant Mann Govt’s ‘Yudh Nasheyan Virudh’ delivers results, Kapurthala records 187% surge in heroin seizures as police tighten noose on drug networks

Kapurthala district has recorded a sharp surge in drug recoveries under the Bhagwant Mann Government’s flagship anti-drug “Yudh Nasheyan Virudh”, reflecting intensified and sustained enforcement by the district police. Official data shows that between March 1, 2025, and April 30, 2026, Kapurthala Police seized 30.4 kg of heroin, compared to 10.6 kg recovered during the pre-campaign period (January 1, 2024, to February 28, 2025): marking an impressive increase of 187%.

Poppy husk seizures rose from 170 kg to over 452 kg, registering a 166% increase, while opium recoveries increased from 6.845 kg to 11.517 kg, reflecting a 68% rise.

Seizures of intoxicant tablets and capsules nearly doubled, increasing from 38,327 to 72,480, a jump of around 89% during the campaign period. Additionally, recoveries of charas and ICE, which were negligible earlier, have also been reported during intensified enforcement operations.

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Alongside increased recoveries, enforcement action has also intensified. During the campaign period, Kapurthala Police registered 1498 FIRs under the NDPS Act and arrested 1867 accused, compared to 376 cases and 481 arrests in the preceding period, indicating a substantial scale-up of 298% and 288% in policing efforts.

Sharing the details, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kapurthala, Gaurav Toora said: “Under the leadership of the Punjab Government and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the ‘Yudh Nasheyan Virudh’ campaign has enabled a focused and aggressive crackdown on narcotics. The significant increase in recoveries reflects the relentless efforts of Kapurthala Police to disrupt supply chains and curb drug trafficking at every level.”

Officials attributed the surge in seizures and enforcement to sustained, intelligence-led operations conducted across urban and rural areas, with a focus on dismantling organised drug networks, identifying interstate linkages, and targeting repeat offenders.

Police officials said this dual approach of targeting both traffickers and their financial assets is critical to ensuring long-term disruption of the drug ecosystem.

“The campaign is being pursued as a sustained mission. Every effort is being made to eliminate the drug menace and safeguard the youth of Punjab,” the officer added.

The Yudh Nasheyan Virudh has also included a strong financial enforcement component aimed at crippling the economic backbone of narcotics networks.

Kapurthala Police initiated proceedings in 48 cases involving properties worth over ₹9.10 crore linked to drug activities. Of these, freezing and seizure orders worth ₹8.60 crore have already been secured.