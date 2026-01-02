Bhagwant Mann Govt Strengthens Maternal Healthcare By Bringing Comprehensive Pregnancy Care To Aam Aadmi Clinics

With tangible results now emerging on the ground, the Bhagwant Mann Government’s protocol-driven pregnancy care model implemented through Aam Aadmi Clinics (AAC) is beginning to reshape maternal healthcare delivery in Punjab. Just four months into its rollout, more than 10,000 pregnant women have accessed free ultrasound services, while nearly 20,000 expectant mothers are now visiting Aam Aadmi Clinics every month, indicating a sharp rise in utilisation and early risk detection.

Confronted with worrying maternal health indicators and gaps in ante-natal care, Punjab’s Bhagwant Mann Government undertook a major reform to strengthen pregnancy care at the primary healthcare level, using the statewide network of Aam Aadmi Clinics.

Official data shows that less than 70 percent of pregnant women in Punjab had received their first ante-natal check-up and fewer than 60 percent had completed the recommended four check-ups, while the state’s maternal mortality ratio stood at 90 per one lakh live births, higher than the national average. These figures underlined the urgent need for a comprehensive, accessible pregnancy care model across the state.

Punjab witnesses nearly 4.3 lakh pregnancies every year, making early detection, regular monitoring, and timely referral critical for safeguarding the health of mothers and infants. Over the last three years, the Mann government has established 881 Aam Aadmi Clinics, which have emerged as the backbone of Punjab’s primary healthcare system, recording over 4.6 crore OPD visits and treating nearly 70,000 patients daily. Leveraging this infrastructure, the government launched an expanded, protocol-driven pregnancy care model through AACs around four months ago.

Under this reform, all essential ante-natal check-ups are now available at Aam Aadmi Clinics themselves. These include routine and critical tests such as HIV and syphilis screening, complete blood tests, sugar, thyroid, hepatitis, fetal heart rate, cholesterol and hemoglobin assessments. Where ultrasounds are required, AAC doctors issue referral slips enabling pregnant women to access free ultrasound services at nearly 500 government-empanelled private diagnostic centres. While the market cost of an ultrasound typically ranges between ₹800 and ₹2,000, women referred through AACs pay nothing.

In just four months, more than 10,000 pregnant women have received free ultrasounds, translating into an estimated financial relief of about ₹1 crore. Utilisation of services has risen steadily, with nearly 20,000 pregnant women now visiting Aam Aadmi Clinics every month. Importantly, around 5,000 women are being identified monthly as high-risk pregnancies, allowing for continuous tracking, focused support, and timely referral to higher medical facilities for specialist care.

The reform has also significantly improved the patient experience. Women can now complete most pregnancy-related tests close to their homes, avoid long travel and queues at major hospitals, receive consultations within minutes, and access ultrasound services without any financial burden. From the first ante-natal visit to post-natal follow-up, the initiative strengthens the entire pregnancy care pathway by integrating technology, standardised clinical protocols, referral systems and community-level support.

On this momentous achievement, Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh said the initiative reflects the Punjab government’s commitment to maternal and child health. “Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Punjab is building a healthcare system that ensures every mother receives quality care close to home. With 4.3 lakh pregnancies annually, the expansion of pregnancy care services at Aam Aadmi Clinics is a transformative step and sets a new benchmark for primary healthcare in India,” he said.

The government maintains that the initiative is one of Punjab’s most significant investments in maternal and child health in recent years, aimed at ensuring that no woman is left behind due to geography, income constraints or lack of awareness, while steadily improving health outcomes for mothers and newborns across the state.