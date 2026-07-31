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  • /Bhagwant Mann govt's Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana saves 700-gram premature baby, provides Rs 3 lakh cashless treatment

Bhagwant Mann govt's Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana saves 700-gram premature baby, provides Rs 3 lakh cashless treatment

Punjab's Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana provided cashless treatment worth nearly Rs 3 lakh to save a premature 700-gram baby, highlighting the scheme's support for high-risk mothers and newborns.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 03:11 PM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 03:11 PM IST
Bhagwant Mann govt's Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana saves 700-gram premature baby, provides Rs 3 lakh cashless treatment

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Bhagwant Mann govt's Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana saves 700-gram premature baby, provides Rs 3 lakh cashless treatment
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