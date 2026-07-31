The Health Minister stated, "The case also reflects the growing use of the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana for treating high-risk mothers and newborns across Punjab. The data show that neonatal care accounts for the largest share of high-risk birth claims. Over the last nearly seven months, the Special Neonatal Care Package has supported 1,869 babies, with claims of Rs 2.50 crore, while the Intensive Neonatal Care Package has benefited 1,719 newborns, with claims of Rs 3.78 crore. The scheme has also covered 434 Advanced Neonatal Care Package cases and 382 Critical Care Neonatal Package cases, ensuring life-saving treatment for babies born with severe complications. The MMSY is protecting lives and reducing the financial burden on people,” said Minister Dr Balbir Singh.