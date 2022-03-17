Bhagwant Mann, Haryana CM Manohar Khattar celebrate Holi - See pics

New Delhi: Bhagwant Mann, the newly instated Chief Minister of Punjab on Thursday participated in a "Holi Milan Samaroh" with Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar at the Haryana Raj Bhawan.

In the pictures, Mann can be seen applying tilak on CM Khattar’s forehead as well as other officials.

Punjab's newly elected CM Bhagwant Mann today participated in 'Holi Milan Samaroh' at Haryana Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh. Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and CM Manohar Lal Khattar were also present during the event. #Holi2022 pic.twitter.com/IaXgaSDMBS — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2022

In the pictures released by ANI, Mann and other dignitaries are seen in a joyous mood, showering rose petals and splashing "gulal" on each other to mark the Holi celebrations.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya welcomed Mann, who presented a bouquet of flowers to him.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala also presented a bouquet of flowers to Mann.

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit was also present during the festivities.

Holi, the festival of colours, will be celebrated on Friday.

At a press conference here in the evening, Khattar said he had congratulated Mann after he was sworn-in as the Punjab chief minister on Wednesday.

The Aam Aadmi Party stormed to power in Punjab after winning 92 of the 117 seats in the recently held Assembly polls.

(With agency inputs)

