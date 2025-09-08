Bhagwant Mann Led Punjab Cabinet Takes Historic Decisions To Give Healing Touch To Flood Affected Residents

In a landmark decision, the Punjab Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, approved the ‘Jehda Khet, Ohdi Ret’ policy on Monday. This initiative allows farmers in flood-affected areas to remove and sell sand and silt that have accumulated in their fields due to recent floods.

The Cabinet meeting was held under the Chief Minister’s chairmanship, who participated virtually from Fortis Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. According to a spokesperson from the Chief Minister’s Office, several agricultural fields in inundated villages have been covered with flood-borne sand and silt.

Under the new policy, farmers will be permitted to clear the sand and silt from their own land without requiring a permit until 31 December. The government clarified that this removal will not be considered mineral mining. Deputy Commissioners will publish a list of affected villages where farmers can carry out the extraction, either individually or collectively.

To ensure smooth implementation, District Mining Officers and monitoring committees at the district and sub-divisional levels will facilitate the removal of deposits while preserving the original surface of the land. The removal must avoid the creation of pits, trenches, or other disturbances.

On the issue of crop damage, the Cabinet also resolved to provide compensation of up to Rs 20,000 per acre to affected farmers. Although this is not the highest compensation ever granted in Punjab, it is currently the highest rate offered anywhere in India. This decision underscores the government’s commitment to supporting farmers through the ongoing crisis.

Gives Nod To Amend Punjab Town Improvement Act 1922

The Cabinet approved an amendment to the Punjab Town Improvement Act, 1922, allowing urban local bodies to utilise funds from Improvement Trusts through the Municipal Development Fund. This fund, established by the State Government, supports urban infrastructure projects financed by annual state budget allocations. According to a press statement from the party, the amendment adds clause 69B to the Act, stipulating that a prescribed portion of money received by the Trust from the sale of land, buildings, and other movable or immovable properties must be transferred to the Municipal Development Fund for use by urban local bodies.

Gives Prosecution Sanction Against Bikram Majithia

The Cabinet granted prosecution sanction against former Punjab Minister Bikram Singh Majithia under Section 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. Following advice from the Advocate General of Punjab, the matter was first discussed by the Council of Ministers before being forwarded to the Governor for a formal order.

Nod To Custom Milling Policy For KMS 2025-26

The Cabinet approved the Custom Milling Policy for the Kharif Marketing Season 2025-26, which will commence on 16 September 2025, with paddy procurement concluding by 30 November 2025. Under the policy, rice mills will be linked online to the mandis by the Department, and paddy allocation to rice millers under the RO scheme will be automatically managed through an online portal. Paddy will be stored at eligible rice mills as per the terms of the Policy and agreements between State agencies and rice millers. It is proposed that rice millers will deliver the milled rice by 31 March 2026, in accordance with the Policy and agreements.

Consent To Amend Punjab State Minor Mineral Policy 2023

To improve mine allocation efficiency, increase revenue, and boost material supply, the Cabinet approved amendments to the Punjab State Minor Mineral Policy, 2023, and the Punjab Minor Minerals Rules, 2013. The changes cover auction procedures, mining rights grants, concession periods and amounts, security deposit payments, environmental clearance responsibilities, and the introduction of ‘Dead Rent’. These modifications will be incorporated into the existing policy and rules. Additionally, royalty rates will be revised to align with the Punjab State Minor Mineral (Amendment) Policy dated 30 April 2025. As the post of State Geologist, who hears appeals against assessment orders under Rule 87, is currently vacant, the Government will be empowered to delegate this authority to other departmental officers to ensure uninterrupted appellate processes.

Gives Approval To Form SMET

The Cabinet approved the formation of the Punjab State Mineral Exploration Trust (SMET) to oversee the development and exploration of the State’s mineral resources. SMET will be responsible for preparing vision and mission plans, drafting a master plan for exploration, funding forest area surveys, organising capacity-building programmes, conducting research and development, and upgrading the Department’s laboratory. Additionally, the Trust will appoint officers and technical staff, develop a State Mineral Directory, promote innovation, provide logistical support for exploration projects, and monitor mining activities through technological means.

Concurrence To Regularise Services Of 1007 Non-Teaching Staff Under SSA

The Cabinet approved the creation of 1,007 posts in the School Education Department and the regularisation of non-teaching staff under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyaan (SSA) against these positions. This decision will facilitate the long-awaited regularisation of SSA non-teaching employees, strengthen the administrative functioning of the education department by integrating experienced personnel into the government structure, and help prevent future litigation.

Gives Nod To Amend Punjab Education Service Rules 2018

The Cabinet approved amendments to the Punjab Education Service Rules, 2018, to streamline the promotion process within the Education Department. The existing rules did not provide promotion opportunities for certain cadres. The amendments introduce new promotion avenues for PTIs (Elementary), Pre-Primary Teachers, Special Educator Teachers (Secondary and Elementary), and Vocational Masters. Approximately 1,500 teachers will benefit from these changes, which will also facilitate fresh recruitments and create job opportunities for aspiring candidates.

Approves Punjab Community Service Guidelines 2025

The Cabinet approved the Punjab Community Service Guidelines 2025, aiming to standardise practices across District Courts in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh UT. These guidelines will facilitate the effective implementation of community service sentences under Section 23(2) of BNSS 2023, Section 18(1)(c) of the Juvenile Justice Act 2015, and other applicable laws nationwide.

Pay Protection On Merger Of RMOs From Zila Parishad To Health And Family Welfare Department Approved

The Cabinet approved pay protection for Rural Medical Officers transferring from the Zila Parishad to the Department of Health and Family Welfare. These officers will retain pay protection following their transfer or merger, but previous service benefits will not apply for any other purpose beyond pay protection.

Gives Nod To Formulate Policy To Honor Government Doctors

The Cabinet approved the formulation of a policy to honour Government Doctors under the Department of Health & Family Welfare, Punjab, in recognition of their outstanding service. This initiative aims to acknowledge their contributions and motivate them to continue performing their duties effectively. All doctors, both regular and contract, will be eligible under their respective categories.

Gives Nod To Create 1600 New NGO Posts In Punjab Police

To strengthen police stations and enhance investigations, especially regarding NDPS cases and organised crime, the Cabinet approved the creation of 1,600 new NGO posts (ASI, SI, and Inspector) in the Punjab Police’s District Cadre. These posts, comprising 150 Inspectors, 450 Sub-Inspectors, and 1,000 Assistant Sub-Inspectors, will be filled through promotions. Additionally, 1,600 Constable positions will be created to fill resulting vacancies. This decision aims to ensure adequate police deployment for effective investigation and supervision of NDPS cases, serious crimes, cybercrime, economic offences, and more across Punjab.