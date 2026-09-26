Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Bhagwant Mann calls key meeting on Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act on September 27

Bhagwant Mann calls key meeting on Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act on September 27

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has called a seven-member committee meeting on the Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act at his Chandigarh residence on September 27.

Published: Sep 26, 2026, 06:46 PM IST|Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 06:46 PM IST
Bhagwant Mann calls key meeting on Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act on September 27
Image Credit: ANI. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Bhagwant Mann calls key meeting on Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act on September 27
2
3
4
5