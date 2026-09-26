/Bhagwant Mann calls key meeting on Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act on September 27

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has called a meeting of the seven-member coordination committee dealing with the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026. The panel will meet at the Chief Minister's residence in Chandigarh on September 27 to discuss provisions of the law and issues linked to its implementation, the Punjab Government said.
According to an official communication, the meeting will begin at 1 pm at the Chief Minister's residence in Sector 2, Chandigarh. All seven members of the coordination committee are expected to attend.
The committee will discuss provisions of the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, and matters related to its implementation.
The coordination committee includes religious figures, retired judges and former government officials.
The Punjab Government constituted the seven-member committee on September 16 following directions from Sri Akal Takht Sahib. Its role is to coordinate with the committee formed by Sri Akal Takht Sahib on issues concerning the Act and submit its suggestions and reports to the state government.
Sri Akal Takht Sahib had earlier raised objections to several provisions of the amended law. These included issues concerning terminology used in the legislation, the proposed role of a "custodian" and provisions for maintaining records of saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib.
The Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, amends the 2008 law. The legislation deals with the printing, publication, storage, distribution and supply of saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib and contains provisions dealing with acts of sacrilege.
The September 27 meeting will focus on the provisions of the amended law and questions concerning their implementation.
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