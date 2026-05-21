Punjab govt's Sehat Yojana saves woman in critical diabetic emergency

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's government Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana became a lifeline for a 62-year-old woman who suffered a life-threatening diabetic emergency after her blood sugar level surged to 550 mg/dL. Admitted in critical condition to Kashmiri Heart Care Centre, she received immediate ICU treatment, helping save her life during the medical crisis.

There are moments in life when time does not just slow down. It breaks. For 62-year-old Bhur Kaur, that moment arrived without warning. She had been living with diabetes and hypertension for nearly 15 to 16 years. Over time, the illnesses had become part of her routine, almost normal in daily life.

Medicines, regular check-ups, and lifestyle adjustments had become everyday habits — until one day, her body suddenly stopped responding.

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Her blood sugar level shot up to 550 mg/dL. Within moments, she collapsed — unconscious, unresponsive, and fighting for survival.

Her family did not have time to think. They only had time to act.

“We were just praying and running at the same time,” said her daughter-in-law, Paramjeet. “There was no thinking, only panic.”

For her son Harpal, a Pathi who lives a life devoted to service at the Gurdwara, the moment felt unreal. It was as if faith itself was being tested in its most difficult form.

A life hanging by seconds

At Kashmiri Heart Care Centre in Sunam, what arrived was a medical emergency on the edge of collapse. Dr. Anshuman Phull recalled the condition clearly.

“Bhur Kaur was brought in a critically unstable condition with Diabetic Ketoacidosis, severe infection, and acute respiratory failure,” he said. “Her oxygen levels were falling, her heart was unstable, and she had entered a dangerous metabolic imbalance.”

Her blood sugar level of 550 mg/dL had pushed her body into a life-threatening spiral — severe dehydration, electrolyte imbalance, and organ stress. Then came the silent trigger: sepsis, a condition in which infection begins attacking the body itself.

“In such cases, every hour matters,” Dr. Anshuman Phull said. “Sometimes even minutes decide survival.”

Inside ICU, battle for life

The ICU became a place where every second carried weight. Oxygen support, IV insulin, antibiotics, fluids, electrolyte correction, and continuous monitoring — nothing could wait.

“During the first hours, the focus was only on stabilising life,” Dr. Anshuman Phull said. “We were treating breathing failure, infection, and metabolic collapse at the same time.”

Outside the ICU, the family waited in silence, praying, hoping, and holding on.

Then slowly, life began to return.

By the third day, the first signs of recovery appeared. Her oxygen levels improved. Infection markers started falling. Her body slowly began responding to treatment. Then came the most important sign, consciousness returned.

“It was the first real moment of relief,” the doctor said. “We knew she was coming back.”

A patient who had been on the edge of death was slowly returning to life.

Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana changed everything

Amid the medical emergency, one factor played a crucial role, the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana.

Doctors said it ensured something vital: there was no delay in treatment.

“In emergencies like this, delay can cost a life,” Dr. Anshuman Phull said. “Because the patient was covered under the scheme, ICU care and emergency treatment began immediately.”

There was no financial hesitation. No waiting. Only immediate action. In critical cases, that speed often becomes the difference between life and death.

“I got a second life”

Now recovering, Bhur Kaur speaks softly, still exhausted from what she endured but deeply grateful.

“I do not remember everything,” she said. “But I know I was very serious. I am thankful to the doctors and the government. Because of the Sehat Card, I am alive today.”

Simple words, but heavy with meaning.

A life that nearly ended was pulled back in time

For Harpal and Paramjeet, the experience will never fade.

“One moment she was with us. The next she was unconscious,” Harpal said. “We will always be grateful she got help in time.”

Paramjeet added, “We had faith and we also needed support. We got both.”

More than recovery

Bhur Kaur’s story is not just about a medical emergency. It is about how quickly life can change. It is about how fragile survival becomes when illness strikes without warning. And it is about what happens when urgent medical care meets timely support.

For Bhur Kaur, the Sehat Card was not just a document. It was time. It was treatment. It was life.