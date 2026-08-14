/Punjab health scheme crosses 6 lakh treatments in seven months, offers Rs 10 lakh cover

Punjab’s Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana has recorded more than six lakh treatments in seven months, offering cashless healthcare cover of up to Rs 10 lakh per family each year. The scheme has enrolled more than 26 lakh beneficiaries, while critical care including dialysis, cancer treatment, cardiac procedures and emergency services accounts for a major share of treatment utilisation across the state.
As India prepares to celebrate its 80th Independence Day, the Punjab government has highlighted the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana as a measure aimed at reducing the financial burden of serious illness on families.
According to State Health Agency data, 26,18,712 beneficiaries have been enrolled against an eligible base of 69,12,697 families. So far, 3,02,906 patients have received treatment, accounting for 6,06,892 treatments and 15,267 procedures.
The scheme has 880 empanelled hospitals, while the reported average claim value is Rs 14,628.04.
Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh said the scheme was being widely used for critical and high-cost treatment.
“From dialysis to cancer care, Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana crosses six lakh treatments in Punjab. The scale of utilisation is particularly visible in critical and high-cost healthcare. Chronic haemodialysis accounts for 1,99,417 treatments, while 60,504 cancer cases and 1,85,220 emergency cases have also been recorded,” he said.
Dialysis expenditure stood at Rs 33.14 crore for 2,02,793 reported cases, while cancer treatment accounted for around Rs 159.41 crore across 60,504 reported cases.
Cardiac treatment is another major part of the scheme. The data records 10,428 PTCA procedures, including diagnostic angiography, involving expenditure of Rs 100 crore.
CABG accounted for 611 treatments at a cost of around Rs 8.20 crore, while 507 pacemaker procedures involved expenditure of about Rs 6.79 crore.
The scheme has also recorded significant use for orthopaedic treatment. A total of 11,796 knee replacement procedures involved expenditure of Rs 94.89 crore.
Another 1,092 hip replacement procedures cost Rs 10.75 crore, while more than 2,200 fracture fixation procedures were also recorded.
The scheme has been used across both government and private hospitals. Private facilities handled 3,36,161 cases, while government hospitals treated 2,70,731 cases.
Reported expenditure stood at Rs 614.08 crore in private hospitals and Rs 479.85 crore in government hospitals.
District-level data shows differences in the number of patients treated and expenditure incurred under the scheme.
Patiala recorded the highest number of patients treated at 28,977, followed by Bathinda with 23,446, Ludhiana with 22,620 and Jalandhar with 20,193.
Bathinda recorded the highest expenditure at Rs 200 crore, followed by Patiala at Rs 100 crore, Amritsar at Rs 99.23 crore and Jalandhar at Rs 91.30 crore.
For beneficiaries, the figures translate into access to treatment without having to arrange large sums of money during a medical emergency.
Sandeep Kaur, who received treatment for gallbladder and spine-related conditions, said the treatment helped her return to a better life.
“After successful treatment, I am much better than before. I am living my life with new hope," she said.
Nishi Gupta, who is undergoing breast cancer treatment, said the Health Card had reduced the financial pressure on her family.
“With the Health Card, my breast cancer treatment has started free of cost and is continuing without any expense. This has brought great relief to me and my family," she said.
For Hakam Singh of Patiala, the scheme helped during a sudden heart problem.
“I suddenly had pain in my chest.” After receiving free treatment for his heart condition, Singh thanked the government for the support and said he can now live a happier life.
Another beneficiary, Gurcharan Singh, spoke about the fear of arranging money during a serious illness.
“We would have just died thinking about where we would get the money from," he said.
The figures released by the State Health Agency show the scale of treatment under the scheme, while the experiences of beneficiaries highlight the financial relief provided by cashless healthcare.
For families dealing with cancer, heart disease, kidney problems or emergencies, the scheme means they can focus on treatment without having to arrange the full cost of care at the same time.
As India marks its Independence Day, the Punjab government is presenting the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana as part of its wider public health effort, with access to critical treatment and protection from high medical costs at the centre of the scheme.
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