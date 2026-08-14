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  • /Punjab health scheme crosses 6 lakh treatments in seven months, offers Rs 10 lakh cover

Punjab health scheme crosses 6 lakh treatments in seven months, offers Rs 10 lakh cover

Punjab’s Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana crosses 6 lakh treatments, offering cashless healthcare cover of up to Rs 10 lakh per family each year.

Published: Aug 14, 2026, 09:03 PM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 09:04 PM IST
Punjab health scheme crosses 6 lakh treatments in seven months, offers Rs 10 lakh cover
Image Credit: ANI. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

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Punjab health scheme crosses 6 lakh treatments in seven months, offers Rs 10 lakh cover
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